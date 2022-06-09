Centennial Celebrations Continue at The Thornhill Club

THORNHILL, ON, June 9, 2022 /CNW/ - …The Thornhill Club, a private golf and country club, continues its centennial celebrations with the hosting of The Centennial Tennis Pro-Am on June 11 where Thornhill tennis members are paired with tennis professionals in a head-head competition.

The Centennial Tennis Pro-Am will feature former world number one doubles player and Canadian Tennis Hall of Fame member Daniel Nestor; Canada Hall of Fame tennis member and former Thornhill Club head tennis professional Dale Power, multi-time national tennis champion, and former Thornhill Club head tennis professional Paul Beck along with current head tennis professional Doug Eady and many other well-known tennis professionals. Also participating and among the nation's 16 top pros are National Bank tournament director Karl Hale and former top Canadian player and world renown coach, Rob Steckley.

The week of June 13 is the centre point of all Centennial events beginning with golf and dinner on the Monday, giving thanks to a variety of guests including surviving former club presidents; representatives of numerous golf clubs in Southern Ontario; several respected former employees; and other special guests, some of whom have represented the club on national and international golf stages. Representatives of Golf Canada, Golf Ontario, as well as national, provincial, and municipal politicians will be in attendance.

Ladies' and men's pro-am events for golf members are scheduled on June 14 and 15, to be followed by the 2022 Centenary Cross Canada Virtual Inter-Club on June 16 involving 18 golf clubs across the country all playing a competition at the same time on their own golf courses. Additional golf events for all club members take place on June 17 and a family golf classic on June 19. The week culminates with a gala dinner and dance on June 18 involving almost 600 members including nighttime fireworks from the first fairway.

Later in the summer, The Thornhill Club hosts some of the best male amateur golfers in the world during the 2022 Canadian Men's Mid-Amateur Championship, August 22-26. The winner of this event gains an exemption to the 2023 Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf and Country Club, North York, Ontario.

Officially opened on June 14, 1922 as The Thornhill Golf and Country Club, the golf course was designed by Canada's master architect Stanley Thompson who created 150 golf courses during his career. Host to numerous provincial and national events, the most significant was the 1945 Canadian Open, famously won by PGA Tour legend Byron Nelson during his record-holding string of 11 consecutive professional golf tournament victories.

The Thornhill Club's curling section, established in 1963, celebrated the clubs anniversary with a bonspiel that included outdoor curling, hosting of the Ontario Scottie's Southern Ontario regional event April 7-10, and a season wrap-up with a roaring twenties themed closing dinner dance.

The Thornhill club opened its centennial year celebrations with the launch of The Thornhill Club, 100 Years, An Illustrated History.

Authored by golf journalist, author and Canadian Golf Hall of Fame member Lorne Rubenstein, with sports journalist and curling commentator Bob Weeks, the 132-page book dives into the back stories and accomplishments of Thompson, Nelson and others who are part of Thornhill's rich history.

SOURCE The Thornhill Club

For further information: For more information or photos contact : Don Schram, 905.881.3000 ext. 228, [email protected]; thethornhillclub.ca