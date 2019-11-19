CellPoint Digital partners with EBANX to offer the best payment solutions for Latin America

CellPoint Digital's travel merchant customers in the Latin America region will have immediate access to over 100 local payment options and multiple local acquiring banks

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2019 /CNW/ -- CellPoint Digital, a leading provider of digital commerce and payment solutions to airlines and travel companies worldwide, and EBANX, a global fintech company headquartered in Brazil, leader in payment solutions for Latin America, have today announced an exciting new partnership to provide travel merchants the payment option they need to succeed in this complex region.

Travel companies seeking to develop their business in Latin America face a fragmented payment environment with numerous local cards or alternative forms of payment like, OXXO in Mexico or Rapipago in Argentina. These niche payment methods are a must in the region. Only 113 million people out of a population of approximately 650 million have credit cards. Travel companies also face high cross-border fees if they do not use local acquiring banks.

As Matthew Nutting, Head of Travel at EBANX, says: "Customers in Latin America use a multitude of specific payment methods and there are specific regulations in each market. We have built over the years a unique payment network that includes the most popular payment methods and all the major banks in the region. We are delighted to combine our capabilities with CellPoint Digital's payment platform to offer the best payment options to travel merchants in the region."

CellPoint's Payment Control Platform, Velocity, will directly integrate with EBANX payment solutions, providing access to more than 100 popular payment methods, numerous local banks and local settlement services. Travel merchants will be able to deploy the cards or payment methods required to succeed in each Latin American market. They will benefit from optimized card payment acceptance rates, as transactions are routed to local acquirers.

"We are committed to offering the most efficient payment solutions in each region, and EBANX is an ideal partner for Latin America," said Noel Connolly, SVP Global Head of Sales and Partnerships. "With EBANX payment options in our eco-system, travel merchants can offer the preferred payment methods in each Latin America country and implement fast local acquirers."

CellPoint Digital's fast-growing payment eco-system already includes more than 350 payment partners that can be instantly managed by the Velocity Payment Control Platform. The EBANX partnership is the latest addition to an expanding list of payment partners including PPRO, Citcon and Veritrans.

About CellPoint Digital

We make travel easier™ for airlines, travel merchants and their customers.

CellPoint Digital is both a fintech and a travel tech company. We provide powerful digital commerce and payment solutions that enable airlines and other travel merchants to simplify their systems, unify their customer experience and boost their digital transactions across website, mobile web and mobile apps. CellPoint Digital offers two omni-channel modular platforms. Velocity is a unique payment control platform that optimizes all digital payment transactions, from cards or alternative forms of payment, and accelerates the deployment of new payment methods. Voyage is a full digital platform that masters the entire customer sales cycle (Promote, Sell, Pay, Serve) and optimizes end-to-end conversion rates. CellPoint Digital has offices in Chicago, Copenhagen, Dubai, London, Miami, Pune and Singapore. Visit www.cellpointdigital.com to learn more.

About EBANX

EBANX is a global fintech company, leading in Latin America. It has operations in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, and Bolivia, and offices in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Argentina, United States, the United Kingdom, and China. EBANX was founded in 2012 to bridge the access gap between Latin Americans and international websites by offering an end-to-end payment solution across the entire cross-border e-commerce transaction flow. EBANX offers over 100 Latin American local payment options to global merchants eager to expand throughout the region. The company has already helped over 50 million Latin Americans access global services and products with over 1,000 merchants expanding into Latin America. AliExpress, Wish, Pipedrive, Xsolla, Airbnb, and Spotify (these two in a partnership with Worldline) are some of the companies that use EBANX solutions.

