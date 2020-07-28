TYSONS CORNER, Va., July 28, 2020 /CNW/ -- Cellebrite , the global leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for public and private sectors, today announced the launch of Cellebrite Crypto Tracer, a new comprehensive cryptocurrency investigation solution designed to accelerate investigations involving blockchain technology and cryptocurrency. The solution, powered by CipherTrace, features powerful and easy-to-use tools, investigation services, and training programs designed for investigators, analysts and non-technical agents. The solution empowers teams to lawfully obtain evidence and trace criminals who use bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for illicit activities, including money laundering, terrorism, drug and human trafficking, weapon sales, and ransomware schemes.

Every year, an estimated $76 billion of illegal activities involve Bitcoin. Nearly one hundred percent of darknet market transactions, including the sale of ransomware, illegal drugs and phishing kits, involve cryptocurrencies, in large part due to their ease of transacting online and across borders. The use of cryptocurrencies among criminals may have been furthered by their perceived anonymity. Transactions are recorded on the blockchain, which is a public ledger, enabling anyone to see the transactions though not the identities of those executing said transactions.

Cellebrite Crypto Tracer Solution:

The Cellebrite Crypto Tracer Solution is designed to reveal illicit transactions using cryptocurrencies and enables investigators to aggregate and curate millions of open source and private references, deception data and human intelligence, resulting in a dataset of over 522 million attributable points. These data points give investigators full visibility into the lifespan of cryptocurrency transactions, including where the money originated and where it went, in both wallets and exchanges. Graphic mapping and color-coded threat level transactions enhance the visualization and understanding of the activities and accelerate investigators' abilities to pinpoint primary and associated criminal activity and its perpetrators.

Powered by CipherTrace Inspector, the world's most comprehensive cryptocurrency intelligence tool, the Cellebrite Crypto Tracer Solution gives investigators the ability to:

Utilize a Blockchain Search Engine: Simply enter a cryptocurrency address or transaction ID into an intuitive search bar that will auto-complete long addresses.

Simply enter a cryptocurrency address or transaction ID into an intuitive search bar that will auto-complete long addresses. Conduct Risk Scoring: Profile hundreds of global exchanges, ATMs, mixers, money laundering systems, gambling services, and known criminal addresses and assign risk levels to transactions.

Profile hundreds of global exchanges, ATMs, mixers, money laundering systems, gambling services, and known criminal addresses and assign risk levels to transactions. Show a Deep Analysis of Potential Risks: Non-technical users can visualize transaction flows to follow virtual money trails without becoming a cryptocurrency or blockchain expert.

Non-technical users can visualize transaction flows to follow virtual money trails without becoming a cryptocurrency or blockchain expert. Demonstrate High-Quality Advanced Attribution: Top entity typologies and attribution collection methods are easily identifiable within Inspector.

Top entity typologies and attribution collection methods are easily identifiable within Inspector. Leverage a Massive Transaction Database: Allows users to understand interactions with a powerful graph that traces the flow of funds over time and through the blockchain ecosystem.

Allows users to understand interactions with a powerful graph that traces the flow of funds over time and through the blockchain ecosystem. Operate with Integrated Case Management: Gives investigators a convenient way to save research, replay searches, export investigation reports and collaborate with others involved in the investigation.

Also included in Cellebrite Crypto Tracer:

Cryptocurrency Investigation Services: The Cellebrite Advanced Services (CAS) team conducts criminal and civil cryptocurrency fraud investigations for law enforcement and corporations. Cellebrite certified forensics experts employ advanced techniques to expose financial cybercrime and fraud schemes by analyzing cryptocurrency artifacts and providing investigative teams with detailed documentation and insights through analyst level reports.

Cryptocurrencies Investigation Training: A 3-day course in best-practices for cryptocurrency investigation techniques. The class teaches investigators how to use CipherTrace Inspector to obtain and analyze evidence about individuals committing crimes using cryptocurrencies.

"It has long been assumed that blockchain and cryptocurrency transactions remain untraceable and unknown," said Leeor Ben-Peretz, Chief Strategy Officer, Cellebrite. "This is a misconception. As a matter of fact, the essence of blockchain is to indelibly keep a record of each step of every transaction. We're enabling investigative teams to extract this information and use the power of Digital Intelligence to aid them in interpreting the data needed to identify illicit blockchain activity and keep communities safe."

"We're very excited to offer our best-in-class cryptocurrency tracing and blockchain analytic capabilities to enhance Cellebrite's Digital Intelligence, training and investigative services," said Stephen Ryan, COO of CipherTrace. "As criminals increasingly utilize cryptocurrencies in their illicit activity, our partnership with Cellebrite will be that much more important to making the digital world a safer place."

To learn more about the Cellebrite Crypto Tracer, please visit https://www.cellebrite.com/en/crypto-tracer/.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite is the global leader of Digital Intelligence solutions for law enforcement, government and enterprise organizations. Cellebrite delivers an extensive suite of innovative software solutions, analytic tools, and training designed to accelerate digital investigations and address the growing complexity of handling crime and security challenges in the digital era. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies in more than 150 countries, Cellebrite is helping fulfill the joint mission of creating a safer world. To learn more visit us at www.cellebrite.com

About CipherTrace

CipherTrace , leading cryptocurrency intelligence company, protects financial institutions from crypto laundering risk and is helping to grow the crypto economy by making virtual assets trusted by governments and safe for mass adoption. CipherTrace delivers the world's most comprehensive cryptocurrency intelligence to detect money laundering, inform law enforcement investigations, and enable regulatory supervision. CipherTrace founders are dedicated to protecting consumer privacy, while defending against illicit finance. Deep expertise in cybersecurity, eCrime, payments, banking, encryption, and virtual currencies form the foundation for CipherTrace's commercial offerings. For more information, visit www.CipherTrace.com or follow us on Twitter @CipherTrace.

Contact:

Olga Shmuklyer, SVP

Fusion PR

Mobile: (917) 715-0329

[email protected]

Adam Jaffe, VP of Global

Communications, Cellebrite

Mobile: +1 609 502 6889

[email protected]

SOURCE Cellebrite

Related Links

https://www.cellebrite.com/en/home/

