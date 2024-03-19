TORONTO and BUFFALO, N.Y., March 19, 2024 /CNW/ -- Celestial Optical, a leader in solar filtering technology, wishes to inform consumers about the presence of counterfeit EclipseGuard eclipse glasses being sold through online marketplaces. While counterfeit products are a significant concern, authentic EclipseGuard glasses are available for purchase through the seller "Celestial Optical" on Amazon.ca. Counterfeits from other sellers, which do not meet our rigorous safety standards, pose a risk of ocular damage to individuals looking forward to the upcoming solar eclipse.

While Celestial Optical values Amazon's logistical network for its role in distributing authentic EclipseGuard products swiftly and broadly, ensuring that enthusiasts can safely enjoy celestial phenomena, the company expresses concern over the platform's slow response to the counterfeit issue. "We've seen some action from Amazon to address the problem, but the measures have been insufficient. Our efforts to escalate the issue often meet with silence or resistance, which is disheartening given the potential risks to consumers," said Adam Levy, President of Celestial Optical.

To assist consumers in identifying genuine EclipseGuard glasses, Celestial Optical highlights key distinguishing features:

Manufacturer Details: Authentic EclipseGuard glasses feature Celestial Optical's name and address printed on the inside of the paper frame or, for plastic frame EclipseGuard glasses, on an included safety information card.

Lens Characteristics: The sun-facing side of legitimate EclipseGuard lenses includes a distinctive metallic coating essential for safe solar viewing, unlike counterfeits, which typically have matte black lenses on both sides.

Celestial Optical urges consumers to purchase EclipseGuard glasses exclusively from the "Celestial Optical" seller on Amazon.ca to ensure authenticity. Buyers should remain vigilant against counterfeit listings on all online platforms.

As the solar eclipse approaches, Celestial Optical commits to raising public awareness about the risks of counterfeit products. The company continues to call for more robust action from online marketplaces, including Amazon, to protect consumers from fraudulent and potentially dangerous goods.

Responding to the need for high-quality, safe solar observation products, Celestial Optical has become synonymous with reliability and consumer safety. Specializing in EclipseGuard eclipse glasses, solar filtering films, and camera lens filters, Celestial Optical is dedicated to providing products that meet the highest standards of safety and quality, enabling the public to safely experience the wonder of solar eclipses and other celestial events.

