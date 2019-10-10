Celero and STACK partner to launch Aura, a national digital member experience and loyalty platform

The partnership is the latest development in Celero's solutions integration strategy, providing credit union members with unrivalled choice in how they use their money. By combining Celero's expertise in technology solutions with STACK's innovation in payment platforms and loyalty programs, the partnership will provide increasingly innovative, value-add services for credit union members, addressing factors such as instant rewards from exclusive brands and tools for financial wellness.

"By leveraging the power of the STACK solution, Celero is drastically accelerating innovation for the Canadian credit union system. Aura is designed to enhance Canadians' daily lives with its robust capabilities, customizable member experience and financial wellness tools," said Bob Reczka, CEO of Celero.

"We are excited to partner with Celero to help shape the future of digital loyalty and payments. STACK's mission is to change the relationship people have with their money and through partnering with Celero, we extend our mission to a network of over 5 million credit union members across Canada," shared Miro Pavletic, CEO of STACK. "It's an exciting time for a startup like STACK to partner with Celero and with such a large member base this allows us to meet massive scale with a truly innovative product."

The launch of Aura marks a strategic shift for the future of credit unions and their members across Canada, allowing them to transact anywhere in the world and online with the freedom and flexibility of a globally accepted card with all of the perks and without the fees. Visit auraloyalty.ca and get on the waitlist to be a part of the future of credit union member benefits.

About STACK

STACK is on a mission to reinvent financial services and put Canadians in control of their money. Using intuitive technology and customizable tools, STACK delivers a smarter way to spend, save and share your money fee-free and straight from your mobile device. Features like mobile tap-to-pay, automated savings, real-time notifications and instant rewards empower people to make the most of their money so it's there for what really matters. Learn more about STACK at getstack.ca .

About Celero

Celero is a leading provider of digital technology and integration solutions to credit unions and financial institutions across Canada. Clients trust Celero's proven track record delivering innovative banking technologies, digital and payment solutions, cloud computing, outsourcing, IT and advisory services. Celero offers reliability and security through its world-class hosted banking system and data center operations. With key partnerships across the globe, Celero also brings the scale and extensive capabilities of multinational technology companies and the focused expertise of fintech startups. For more information, visit celero.ca .

