Celebrity TV Host and Designer, Sarah Keenleyside Brand Ambassador for Hometurf Lawn Care

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Hometurf Lawn Care, a leading provider of residential lawn care services in the Canadian marketplace, is proud to announce their partnership with Sarah Keenleyside for their 35th Anniversary Campaign.

We are thrilled to welcome Sarah to the Hometurf family, says President and CEO, Matthew Hooper. Sarah's expertise in helping homeowners create their dream outdoor spaces aligns perfectly with the work we do for our customers everyday.

"There is nothing I love more than leaving my clients with beautifully designed spaces that make their lives easier. When it comes to my exterior projects though, there is a certain amount of upkeep required for even the most 'low maintenance' of designs. This is where Hometurf Lawn Care comes in. This trusted company is all about taking the work off your plate and making the whole process, from preliminary quote to service, easier. Providing services that work for you and your budget. I'm looking forward to spreading the good word!" ~Sarah Keenleyside

About Sarah Keenleyside

Sarah Keenleyside is a designer and TV personality recognized for creating unique and creative environments tailored to the individuality of her clients. In 2020, Sarah was honoured by being named House & Home Magazine's prestigious A-List Designer/TV Personality of the Year.

Sarah is best known as co-host of HGTV Canada's Backyard Builds. The Canadian Screen Award nominated series showcases her signature approach to design by fusing interior renovations with unconventional exterior designs. She can also be seen on HGTV Canada's hit series Family Home Overhaul, Home To Win and has been a guest Design Expert on several lifestyle shows such as Cityline and the Marilyn Denis Show.

About Hometurf Lawn Care

Hometurf Lawn Care provides full season residential lawn care services throughout southern Ontario and in the Calgary metro area. We have proudly provided our customers with award-winning services for 35 years and have been recognized for our consistent growth through inclusion on the Canadian Business Magazine's Growth 500 list and the Globe and Mail's Report of Canada's Top Growing Companies. Our mission is, and always has been, to provide homeowners with the best quality lawn care at the most affordable price.

