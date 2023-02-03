Celebrity Chef Elia Herrera opens authentic Mexican restaurant on bustling 17th Avenue Calgary

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - The much-anticipated launch of Milpa, a Mexican small plates restaurant and cocktail bar by Chef Elia Herrera, is finally here! A Native of Cordoba, Veracruz, Mexico, Chef Elia is a third-generation Mexican Chef bringing the flavours of her home country to Calgary. She has dedicated herself to finding creative ways of translating these bright flavours into unique and exciting small plates and, of course, her famous late-night tacos. Chef Elia's style is deep with family roots and traditions, where the ingredients are at the heart of her cooking.

Celebrity Chef Elia Herrera (CNW Group/Milpa Calgary)

"Calgary has won me over," reflects Chef Elia. She's a brilliant Mexican chef with classical training as a pastry chef, working her way throughout Spain, France, Italy and Belgium at some of the world's top restaurants. You may also recognize Chef Elia as a contestant on Top Chef Canada and Top Chef Mexico. Milpa is built to be a culinary destination in Calgary.

Milpa's motto is "mi casa es tu casa" which lovingly means "my home is your home." The restaurant's design is meant to feel energetic and welcoming; the space reflects Chef Elia's take on Colonial Mexican style. Highlighting the dining room are grand turquoise-lit arches running perpendicular to the room's depth. The bar takes the stage as it embodies the importance of community and celebration. The restaurant showcases open and semi-private spaces that capture the energy and vibe with a smart and functional layout.

Chef Elia and her team curated a seasonally driven menu with an emphasis on bringing together the traditions of Mexican cooking techniques with local ingredients to create her taste of place. Chef Elia Herrera sources and mills her own masa and hand-makes the tortillas for the tacos and other dishes. Her signature dishes include her Cochinita Pibil Panuchos, Rajas Poblanas and award-winning Tres Leches pot.

Milpa is located at 1531 5th Street SW, Calgary, AB - Just a few steps off 17th Ave SW. Their hours run from Tuesday to Thursday, 5 pm to 11 pm and Friday to Saturday, 5 pm to 1 am. Follow them on social media on Instagram at @milpayyc and Facebook at Milpa Calgary. You can visit their website at milpa.ca

SOURCE Milpa Calgary

For further information: Please send all media inquiries to [email protected]