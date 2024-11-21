Celebright Twinkle Tunnel Lights Up the Ottawa Christmas Market

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Celebright, a local leader in permanent holiday lighting solutions, is proud to unveil a spectacular 40-foot-long Twinkle Tunnel, featuring thousands of animated holiday lights, as part of the 2024 Ottawa Christmas Market and IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships at TD Place. Running from November 22, 2024 to January 5, 2025, the Twinkle Tunnel aims to serve as a rallying point for mental health awareness in the community.

Twinkle Tunnel Front (CNW Group/Celebright)

This holiday season, Celebright is shining a light on the importance of local mental health programs and services, especially during a time of year when many feel the weight of seasonal stress or loneliness.

"The holidays are a time of joy but also a time when mental health struggles can feel most isolating," says Dan Junkins, Founder of Celebright. "We hope the Twinkle Tunnel not only brings joy to visitors but also encourages critical conversations about mental health in our community."

To amplify this message, Celebright has partnered with organizations including:

Canadian Mental Health Association, Ottawa Branch (CMHA)

(CMHA) Ottawa Public Health

OSEG Foundation

CHEO Foundation

Through these partnerships, Celebright is highlighting key programs and resources available in Ottawa, encouraging everyone to be an ally in the journey toward better mental health.

Visitors to the Twinkle Tunnel will have access to information about these mental health initiatives and how they can support friends, family, and themselves. Together, Celebright and its partners hope to break down the stigma surrounding mental health and make seeking help more accessible for everyone.

For more information about the Twinkle Tunnel and Celebright's commitment to mental health awareness, visit celebright.ca/twinkle-tunnel or celebright.ca/twinkle-tunnel-fr

SOURCE Celebright

Media Contact: Krista Wheatley, Director Marketing, [email protected], 613 355-6057