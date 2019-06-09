Celebration marks reopening of a renovated North Toronto Memorial Community Centre

TORONTO, June 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Mayor John Tory was joined by Councillor Mike Colle (Ward 8 Eglinton-Lawrence) and City of Toronto staff at a community celebration today to reopen the North Toronto Memorial Community Centre.

Portions of the centre were closed in March 2018 to undergo renovations that include a new roof and skylight, pool upgrades, mechanical and change-room upgrades, a new building automation system and accessibility improvements. The renovations have also resulted in new floor finishes, plumbing improvements, new light fixtures and window glazing.

While all of these state-of-good-repair changes enhance the facility's functionality, the improvements most visible to the public are the new floor and backboards in the gymnasium and the addition of a universal change room.

North Toronto Memorial Community Centre is a multi-use complex with indoor and outdoor pools, artificial ice rink, weight room, gymnasium, multi-purpose rooms, meeting space and a program area for older adults. The centre offers a variety of programs for all ages and is adjacent to Eglinton Park, which is home to community-operated soccer and baseball organizations as well as North Toronto Memorial Arena.

Quotes

"We are proud to reopen this community centre with substantial improvements to better serve the local community. These updates will ensure that residents will be able to enjoy the North Toronto Memorial Community Centre for years to come."

- Mayor John Tory

"This important community hub has become even more valuable to the community and surrounding area with the many changes that have been implemented."

- Councillor Mike Colle (Ward 8 Eglinton-Lawrence)

Toronto is Canada's largest city, the fourth largest in North America, and home to a diverse population of more than 2.9 million people. It is a global centre for business, finance, arts and culture and is consistently ranked one of the world's most livable cities. For information on non-emergency City services and programs, Toronto residents, businesses and visitors can visit http://www.toronto.ca, call 311, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, or follow us on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/cityoftoronto, on Instagram at http://www.instagram.com/cityofto or on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/cityofto.

SOURCE City of Toronto

For further information: Media contact: Shane Gerard, Strategic Communications, 416-397-5711, Shane.Gerard@toronto.ca

Related Links

http://www.city.toronto.on.ca

