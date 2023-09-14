MONTREAL, Sept. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - The leading off-road vehicles manufacturer, Taiga Motors Corporation (TSX: TAIG) ("Taiga" or the "Company"), will ring the bell at the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") at 9:30 AM today. This highly anticipated event will commemorate Taiga's remarkable two-year journey in the public market.

Taiga motors. (CNW Group/Taiga Motors Corporation) The three co-founders of Taiga: Sam Bruneau, CEO, Paul Achard, Chief Development Officer, and Gabriel Bernatchez, Chief Technology Officer. (CNW Group/Taiga Motors Corporation)

"It is an honor for us to ring the opening bell today, especially as a young Canadian company leading the world in path towards sustainable powersports with the first ever mass-manufactured off-road fully electric vehicles. We've come a long way, building our company from scratch, in a sector where electrification presented significant challenges that established manufacturers were hesitant to undertake," expressed Sam Bruneau, CEO, and co-founder of Taiga. "We are sparing no effort in advancing our capabilities to scale, while continuing to create hundreds of jobs in the Canadian tech manufacturing sector. We continue to execute on our 2023 business plan and beyond, but it wouldn't be possible without the support of our shareholders, investors, employees, and customers, and their belief in our mission," he added.

Paul Achard, Chief Development Officer, and co-founder of Taiga, reflected, "We're very proud of the momentum that Taiga is creating as we rapidly ramp up our production thanks to the hard work of our dedicated teams. I've said this before: there is nothing easy about building industry first products. Technologically, it is incredibly complex and it's the result of years of dedicated research and development. As we venture into this next phase, we are resolute in preserving our first-mover advantage."

"Taiga is not just about electric vehicles; it's about rewriting the future of the powersports industry. For us, technology is at the heart of this visionary endeavor, it is part of our DNA. We've always maintained that we are equally a tech company that invests in R&D as we are a powersports manufacturing company. We're not just driving change; we're engineering a technological revolution", concluded Gabriel Bernatchez, Chief Technology Officer, and co-founder of Taiga.

Ready for Mass-market Powersports Electrification

Showcasing its commitment to accelerating uncompromising access to the outdoor, Taiga has invested strategically to enhance its production efficiency through cutting-edge automation. Its latest vehicles, such as the 2023 NomadTM snowmobile and the new OrcaTM Performance personal watercraft, have been re-engineered for greater manufacturability, without compromise on high-performance. For more information, visit taigamotors.ca

Watch Live! Join Taiga at the Toronto Stock Exchange by tuning into the TMX Group YouTube Channel prior to 9:30 AM.

Media Interviews Samuel Bruneau, Gabriel Bernatchez, and Paul Achard, the three co-founders of Taiga, will be available for exclusive interviews.

For further inquiries or to arrange media interviews, please contact:

Wissal El Alaoui, PR Manager

[email protected] (514) 968-0608

About Taiga

Taiga (TSX: TAIG) is a Canadian company reinventing the powersports landscape with breakthrough electric off-road vehicles. Through a clean-sheet engineering approach, Taiga has pushed the frontiers of electric technology to achieve extreme power-to-weight ratios and thermal specifications required to outperform comparable high-performance combustion powersports vehicles. The first models released include a lineup of electric snowmobiles and personal watercraft to deliver on a rapidly growing demand from recreational and commercial customers who are seeking better ways to explore the great outdoors without compromise. For more information, visit www.taigamotors.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally, but not always, can be identified using forward-looking terminology such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "could", "would", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "forecasts", "project", "seek", "anticipate", "believes", "should", "plans" or "continue", or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events and the negative of any of these terms. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023, and under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual information form filed on March 30, 2023, available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are based on information currently available to management. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the future circumstances, outcomes, or results anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements will occur or that plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements.

All forward-looking statements included in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release, and except as required by applicable law, Taiga does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of added information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Taiga Motors Corporation