CELEBRATING TOP TECH LEADERS OF THE YEAR AT 2024 ANNUAL AWARDS GALA BY CANADA INDIA TECH COUNCIL

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada India Tech Council, in partnership with Consulate General of India (Toronto) and TheAppLabb, is proud to announce the prestigious 2024 CITC Annual Awards Gala to spotlight the Top Tech Leaders of the Year of Indo-Canadian heritage who are shaping the future of the sector to drive innovation in Canada. This exclusive event will take place on September 27th, 2024, in downtown Toronto, at 5:30 PM.

Finalists named for 2024 CITC Annual Awards (CNW Group/Canada India Tech Council)

CITC Awards will bring together the most influential Indo-Canadian tech leaders from across Canada including CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, and Technology heads from leading enterprises. The event aims to celebrate and honor the achievements of the brightest minds in the technology sector who have made groundbreaking strides. The evening will feature keynote addresses, awards presentation, and sharing of insights to shape the future of innovation in Canada, and tech collaboration between Canada and India.

This year's distinguished nominees include leaders from prominent organizations such as Manulife, Bell, CIBC, Porter Airlines, Shared Services Canada, Canada Life, Metrolinx, Sunlife, BMO, TD, PetValu, SickKids, Fairfax, Loblaw, WestJet, CPP, City of Toronto, and more.

"We are thrilled to host such an important event that highlights incredible contributions of Indo-Canadian tech leaders, who are raising the bar of Canadian Innovation" said Kundan Joshi, Founder and Chair of CITC, and CEO of TheAppLabb.

The event is sponsored by Consulate General of India (Toronto), Manulife, TheAppLabb, ICICI Bank, WNS, EY, BDC, Shyftlabs, SarisAI, Indri, Y Media, and The AI Labb.

Canada India Tech Council is a not for profit community that brings together Indo-Canadian Tech leaders for knowledge sharing and peer learning. CITC, and its subsidiary America India Tech Council, have 600+ members, with a mission to bring together Tech leaders in North America, to enhance trilateral trade between Canadian, US and Indian tech sectors.

For further details, visit the Awards Website https://canadaindiatech.com/citc-awards/

SOURCE Canada India Tech Council

MEDIA CONTACT: Yajurva Kale, [email protected]