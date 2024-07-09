Celebrating the Canadian Spirit: From Our World-Class Athletes to Our Canadian Cherry Farmers

Gearing up for a truly exceptional Canadian summer experience.

KELOWNA, BC, July 9, 2024 /CNW/ - This summer, Canadians have two reasons to celebrate: the thrill of world-class sporting competitions and the sweet indulgence of the 2nd Annual Canadian Cherry Month , July 15 to August 15.

While the world of competitive sports and cherry farming may seem worlds apart, a closer look reveals a shared spirit of unyielding drive and resilience. Both athletes and farmers face unpredictable environments and outcomes they cannot always control, yet they rise to the occasion, fueled by passion, determination, and an unwavering belief in their abilities.

Both are champions of adaptation. It's in our DNA. It defines the Canadian spirit.

While the deep freeze in January 2024 resulted in a smaller harvest this year in BC, the cherries that flourished promise a truly extraordinary taste experience. "Think of it like a rare vintage wine or artisanal cheese – more limited in quantity, but exceptional in quality. This year's harvest might be smaller, but the flavour and juiciness of these hand-picked cherries will be truly remarkable," says Sukhpaul Bal, President of the BC Cherry Association.

BC cherries are legendary for their sweet, plump, and juicy deliciousness. "This year, we invite Canadians to discover the essence of Canada and of BC cherries in every bite," Bal adds. "Each cherry reflects the resilience of Canadian growers and our unique growing region".

Cherry farmers, like our world-class athletes, exemplify the best of what it means to be Canadian. They invest countless hours perfecting their craft. They prune trees, monitor soil, and implement sustainable practices to ensure healthy orchards. During harvest, they work tirelessly through long hours and unpredictable weather to bring their fruit to market. They persevere, drawing on generations of knowledge and innovation to overcome all obstacles.

A Shared Celebration of Excellence

As Canadians, we take immense pride in the achievements of our athletes and farmers alike. We celebrate their dedication, hard work, and unwavering pursuit of excellence. Whether it's cheering on our athletes, or savouring the sweet taste of fresh BC cherries, we recognize the incredible effort that goes into every victory, both on and off the field.

Let's celebrate being Canadian! Cheer for our athletes this summer and celebrate Canadian Cherry Month by buying home-grown Canadian BC cherries and supporting our Canadian cherry farmers. Visit CanadianCherryMonth.com.

About the B.C. Cherry Association

The BC Cherry Association is a non-profit organization representing B.C. cherry growers, packers, and other industry stakeholders. Its mission is to promote and advocate for the B.C. cherry industry. Visit BCcherry.com for more information.

SOURCE BC Cherry Association

Beth Cavers, Executive Administrator, B.C. Cherry Association, [email protected]