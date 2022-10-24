Celebrating the Best of Canadian Interior Design

IDC honours winners of the 2022 Value of Design Awards

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Interior Designers of Canada (IDC) held its annual awards celebration on Oct. 20, 2022, at Malaparte – the charming event space on the sixth floor of the TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto.

The event was hosted by Gloria Rinaldi, Sharon Grech, and Danielle Dent of Benjamin Moore & Co., who were the event's main sponsors, along with an introduction by IDC CEO, Trevor Kruse, and closing remarks by IDC Board President, Ian Rolston. Additional presenters from sponsoring firms, such as Lutron, Keilhauer, Grohe, and 3M also made an appearance at the event to help honour winners of various awards.

The IDC Awards Celebration honoured winners of the Innovation in Design Thinking – Student Competition, IDC Fellows, the Legacy Award of Distinguished Service, and the Value of Design Awards.

The event closed IDC's annual design symposium, which was presented by and hosted at Cosentino City Toronto. The theme of this year's symposium was Legacy of Design: Past, Present, and Future, as IDC celebrated its 50th anniversary as the national association for interior designers. This year's symposium keynote speakers were Michael Ford, Architect and Creator of The Hip Hop Architecture Camp, and Nora Young, Host of CBC Radio's Spark.

"It warms my heart to finally see everyone together again, buzzing with joy and anticipation," said Trevor Kruse. "We are lucky to have a space to honour the significant talent of our community."

This year, four Canadian design firms received IDC's coveted Value of Design Awards. These awards, which launched in 2018, shine a spotlight on Canadian interior designers by providing a forum to showcase the benefits of design thinking: an empathetic, inventive, and iterative process focused on the human experience within interior spaces.

The 2022 Value of Design Awards were presented to the following winners who continue to push the boundaries of interior design.

Value of Design Award – Excellence

'Polar Capital' by Tarisha Dolyniuk and Sean Solowski / MJMA Architecture & Design in Innovation in Workplace Design (project location: Toronto, Ont.)

'The Newly Institute' by Clare Mackey / Mackey Design Group Licensed Interior Design Inc. in Innovation in Healthcare Design (Calgary, Alta.)

Value of Design Award – Merit

'Technology Firm' by Tatiana Soldatova and Kseniya Filippova / Syllable Inc. in Innovation in Design Thinking (project location: Toronto, Ont.)

'Life Sciences Company' by Kristina Kamenar, Brittany Moore, and Caitlin Turner / HOK in Innovation in Workplace Design (project location: North York, Ont.)

About IDC

Founded in 1972, Interior Designers of Canada (IDC) is the national advocacy association for the interior design profession, representing more than 5,000 members which include interior designers and related professions at all levels of experience and areas of practice such as retail, commercial, health care, institutional and residential design as well as manufacturers and suppliers who provide products and services for interior design projects and firms.

SOURCE Interior Designers of Canada

