Celebrating Extraordinary Women: WXN Unveils 2023 Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award Winners

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - WXN (Women's Executive Network) and its partners proudly announce the 2023 Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award Winners, recognizing 103 women across Canada who make a transformational difference in their fields and actively shape a more inclusive future, especially in underrepresented areas.

The 2023 winners will be celebrated in person at the 21st annual Top 100 Awards Gala, hosted at the Fairmont Royal York Toronto on November 30.

"It takes a powerful woman to lead like a legend in her field, organization or community, and it takes a powerful woman to empower those around her to do the same," said Sherri Stevens, Owner and CEO of WXN. "This year's winners embody that power, giving us hope when we need it most, setting new bars and changing the status quo. They are legends celebrated not just for the things they do, but also how they touch the lives of others."

The gala features keynote speaker Princess Sarah Culberson, Princess of Sierra Leone, author of A Princess Found and a global icon whose story has garnered international acclaim. Hosting the event is Nkechi Nwafor-Robinson, award-winning leader, technology executive, and CEO and founder of Empowered In My Skin Inc. The evening will also feature live entertainment.

The Top 100 Awards span the private, public and not-for-profit sectors, with the winners selected by WXN's Diversity Council of Canada. The awards are presented to remarkable women in 12 categories:

Canadian Tire Community Impact

Canada's Most Powerful CEOs, presented by Postmedia

Most Powerful CEOs, presented by Postmedia C-Suite Executives

Amex Emerging Leaders

Compass Rose Entrepreneurs

Executive Leaders

RBC Future Launch Future Leaders

Professionals

BMO STEM

CPKC Skilled Trades

Women of Courage, presented by Richardson Wealth

WXN Hall of Fame

"We stand on the shoulders of giants. Our winners show us how powerful we are today through the continued legacy that weaves through all 21 years of the Top 100 Awards. They also forge a brighter future for Canada through the legends they create every single day," Stevens said.

That legacy includes iconic Top 100 winners such as The Honourable Rona Ambrose, former leader of Canada's Official Opposition in the House of Commons; Dr. Makaziwe Mandela, global activist, head of the House of Mandela and the daughter of Nelson Mandela; The Honourable Dr. Jean Augustine, the first African-Canadian woman elected to the House of Commons; Melissa Grelo, co-host of CTV's The Social; Michele Romanow, tech entrepreneur and venture capitalist; and Susan Aglukark, award-winning musician.

Since it began in 2012, the Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Awards have recognized and celebrated a total of 1,628 extraordinary women.

For event details and tickets, visit https://wxnetwork.com/page/top100awards . For a full list of winners, please visit https://wxnetwork.com/page/2023Top100AwardWinners.

About WXN

WXN (Women's Executive Network), a member-based organization, is North America's #1 and only organization that meaningfully propels and celebrates the advancement of professional women at all levels, in all sectors, and of all ages. WXN delivers this advancement through training, events, mentoring, networking, and award and recognition programs for members and partners. WXN operates in Canada and the U.S.

