Celebrating Alberta's tourism innovators

BANFF, AB, Oct. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - More than 500 industry partners cheered their colleagues as the Honourable Tanya Fir, Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Tourism, presented Alberta Tourism (Alto) Awards in 11 categories, last evening in Banff.

The Alto Awards recognize the best of the best in Alberta tourism. They are mavericks in their field, helping contribute a record $8.9 billion to Alberta's economy in 2017.

"Alberta is exemplified by determination, optimism and ingenuity, and our tourism operators are perfect examples. The Alto Awards are an opportunity to recognize the innovative companies, and the people behind them, that are driving Alberta's economy forward. We salute their efforts to showcase our beautiful province and the wonderful stories in it, and the work they do to help grow our economy, create jobs and support strong, vibrant communities in every corner of the province," said Minister Fir.

The Alto Awards are held annually in conjunction with the Travel Alberta Industry Conference and honour industry partners who demonstrate excellence in experience development, marketing and service delivery, helping ensure tourism remains an important economic driver for the province.

The highest honour is reserved for the Alto Ambassador, an exceptional Albertan making outstanding contributions to the province's tourism industry. This year's recipient is Bob Williams, General Manager of Calaway Park in Calgary, where he has been spreading smiles since 1990.

"What I've learned over the years, is that it has always been about the guest. If we stay focused on that, the business, the team and community, we are in a good position," said Williams, highly regarded as an international ambassador for the tourism industry, avid volunteer, passionate advocate for life-long learning, and dedicated mentor to tourism industry leaders of tomorrow.

"The efforts of this year's nominees, finalists and award winners are truly inspiring. The Alto Awards committee was busy this year, due to a huge jump in nominations. We received over 80 submissions, the most in 10 years," said Alto committee chair Tyler Riopel.

The 2019 Alto Award winners are:

Alto Ambassador

Bob Williams, General Manager, Calaway Park, Calgary

Tourism Content

Bison Reintroduction Backcountry Science Web series - Parks Canada, Banff

Tourism Event or Festival

Slush Cup - Banff Sunshine Village, Banff

Marketing Excellence (budget up to $20,000)

Summer 2018 Vacancy Alert - Tourism Jasper, Jasper

Marketing Excellence (budget between $20,000 and $75,000)

Edmonton Heritage Festival - Edmonton Tourism, Edmonton

Marketing Excellence (budget over $75,000)

Opening Campaign - Royal Alberta Museum, Edmonton

Marketing Partnership

2018 Digital Marketing Partnership - Go East of Edmonton Regional Tourism, Beaver County

Outstanding Sustainable Tourism

Panda Passage - Calgary Zoo, Calgary

Service Excellence

White Hat Academy - Tourism Calgary, Calgary

New Tourism Experience

Dark Sky Adventure Tour - Dark Sky Guides Ltd., Waterton Lakes National Park

Alberta Pride

The Jasper Planetarium & Telescope Experience - The Jasper Planetarium, Jasper

About the Alto Awards

An industry led initiative, the Alberta Tourism (Alto) Awards celebrate and acknowledge individuals and organizations whose efforts shine a light on all Alberta has to offer. The Alto Awards committee and judging panel is made up of representatives from different sectors of the tourism industry, representing all regions of the province. Alto committee members also select the Alto Ambassador. For questions about committee processes, judging or how to apply in the future, contact alto@travelalberta.com.

