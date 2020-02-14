Celebrating a century of Quebec engineering - The Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec turns 100 years old today

MONTREAL, Feb. 14, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - On this very day 100 years ago, the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec (OIQ) was founded to ensure the competence and ethical behaviour of some 500 engineers. A century later, its 65,000 engineering professionals form the largest profession in the field of applied sciences in Quebec.

"Quebec engineering has shown impressive growth in the last one hundred years. Every day, in all regions of Quebec, and in all economic sectors, engineers contribute scientific and technological solutions to our society's needs," explains OIQ President Kathy Baig, Eng., FEC, MBA.

An evolving profession

Today, Quebec engineers are active in more than twenty fields of practice. In addition to traditional fields like civil engineering, building engineering and industrial engineering, several new disciplines have emerged. Though often less visible than our bridges, large dams and public buildings, our innovations in biomedical engineering, computer engineering and environmental engineering–to name just a few–deserve to be celebrated as well.

Demographically speaking, the profession is also becoming increasingly diverse, with women making up 15% and internationally trained professionals 12% of membership.

"The Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec has evolved as well, making sure that members of the profession are well equipped to meet the ever greater technical and ethical challenges, such as those linked to the quality of the environment, the social acceptability of projects or the development of artificial intelligence," adds Baig.

Programming for the 100th anniversary

The OIQ is taking the opportunity provided by the centennial year to put a spotlight on achievements and excellence in the profession.

A special issue of PLAN magazine features a dozen prominent figures who have all left their mark on Quebec engineering.

engineering. Until February 21 , an advertising campaign designed to promote the profession with the theme "Being an engineer means making an impact on the world!" will be broadcast by all major media outlets in Québec.

, an advertising campaign designed to promote the profession with the theme "Being an engineer means making an impact on the world!" will be broadcast by all major media outlets in Québec. In March, the OIQ and engineers who volunteer on regional committees are participating in National Engineering Month, an initiative that promotes the profession to young people aged 12 to 18.

On April 20 , the President of the OIQ will give a speech to the Canadian Club of Montreal .

, the President of the OIQ will give a speech to the Canadian Club of . On May 27 , the OIQ is holding the Soirée de l'excellence en génie – 100th anniversary gala. Over 350 participants are expected at the Montreal Science Centre for this event, which will honour outstanding engineers.

Ten key dates in the OIQ's history

1920 – The Corporation of Professional Engineers of Quebec (CPEQ) is founded on February 14. That same year, engineering associations are founded in five other Canadian provinces.

1932 – An official seal is adopted for engineers. It is used to authenticate plans, reports and official documents prepared by engineers.

1964 – The Quebec government passes the Engineers Act, a law that is still in force.

1974 – The Corporation becomes the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec, due to the creation of the professional system under the stewardship of the Office des professions du Québec.

1975 – A woman becomes President of the OIQ for the first time: Danielle W. Zaïkoff, Eng.

1976 – The Code of Ethics of Engineers is adopted. It replaces a code of ethics that dated back to 1959.

1991 – The Grand Prix d'excellence is created and remains to this day the highest distinction awarded by the OIQ. Several giants of Quebec engineering have received it, such as the late Roger Nicolet and Bernard Lamarre.

2013 – Regional committees are created to take over for the Regional Sections. They provide an active extension of the OIQ in Quebec's regions, thanks to the volunteer efforts of members.

2019 – The Quebec government tables a bill that will modernize the Engineers Act, among other laws, to reflect the developments that have occurred in the profession in the last few decades.

2020 – The OIQ has 65,000 engineering professionals (members and candidates to the engineering profession).

About the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec

The Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec turns 100 years old in 2020. It has a membership of some 65,000 engineering professionals in all fields, except forest engineering. The OIQ's aim is to be a unifying organization and a reference for professionalism and excellence in engineering. Its mission is to protect the public by acting to ensure that engineers serve society with professionalism and integrity, in compliance with the laws, regulations and standards that govern the profession and in the public interest. For more information, go to oiq.qc.ca.

For a quick update on OIQ news, join its virtual communities:

