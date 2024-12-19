CELEBRATE THE YEAR OF THE SNAKE WITH FOUR SEASONS: A GLOBAL JOURNEY OF RENEWAL AND FESTIVE TRADITIONS

"The Lunar New Year is a cherished occasion for connection and celebration," says Rami Sayess, President, Hotel Operations – Asia Pacific. "At Four Seasons, we are proud to reflect the traditions of the communities we serve, offering guests experiences that beautifully combine authentic culture with modern elegance."

Immerse in Festive Traditions Across Asia

Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou: Usher in the Lunar New Year with a Southern Chinese lion dance on January 29, 2025. Guests can also immerse themselves in cultural workshops, including spring couplet writing, sugar painting, and traditional tàpiàn ink rubbing.

Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay: Experience a vibrant lion dance performance followed by a nine-station Lunar New Year buffet at Taman Wantilan, featuring Yee Sang, chili crab, and BBQ duck against the stunning backdrop of Jimbaran Bay.

Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai: Celebrate with traditional lion dances, indulge in the Sweet Sensation dessert experience at KHAO, and connect with loved ones through a serene Family Wellness Retreat.

Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at West Lake: Enjoy a day of cultural exploration, including a UNESCO boat tour, expert introduce the ecology of West Lake, and children's activities, culminating in an intimate reunion dinner at Jin Sha, set amidst the tranquil beauty of West Lake.

Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen: Savour contemporary Cantonese classics at Zhuo Yue Xuan with curated festive menus, artisanal hampers, and traditional delicacies like poon choi and rice puddings for gatherings of all sizes.

Four Seasons Hotel Dalian: Delight in an elegant reunion dinner at Saai Yue Heen or enjoy spring-themed afternoon tea at the Lobby Lounge, featuring classic Cantonese flavours and warm hospitality.

Savour Exquisite Festive Feasts

Four Seasons Hotel Beijing: Celebrate with Michelin-starred dining at Cai Yi Xuan or enjoy the luxurious poon choi treasure pot, paired with gourmet gift offerings from Opus Lounge.

Four Seasons Hotel Macao: Relish the culinary artistry of Michelin-starred Zi Yat Heen or savour inventive creations such as Xiao Ting's Flying Fried Noodles with Boston Lobster.

Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur: Dine on elevated Cantonese classics by Michelin-acclaimed Chef Jimmy Wong at Yun House, including Five-Head Abalone with Sea Moss and Fish Maw Dumpling with Cordyceps Flower.

Four Seasons Hotel Tianjin: Mark the Year of the Snake with Jin House's Golden Snake New Year Dinner, featuring premium ingredients like Boston lobster, pine leaf crab, and braised Golden Ginseng.

Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at Hangzhou Centre: Celebrate with Ningbo delicacies crafted by Chef Neal Zeng at Song, or indulge in a floral-inspired New Year afternoon tea at The Lounge, reflecting the elegance of spring blooms.

Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong: Indulge in a festive dinner menu featuring auspicious dishes at two-Michelin-starred Lung King Heen, where culinary excellence meets time-honoured traditions. Delight in signature treats such as the newly introduced Water Chestnut Pudding with Ginger and Snow Dates and explore a selection of elegant festive hampers available on the eShop—perfect for gifting cherished loved ones.

Refresh and Rejuvenate for the New Year

Four Seasons Resort Langkawi: Begin the year with the Vitality Wellbeing Journey at the Geo Spa, featuring therapeutic treatments and wellness consultations to rejuvenate mind and body.

Four Seasons Hotel Suzhou: Relax with signature treatments such as the Swiss Perfection Brightening Facial or the Warm Herbal Abhyanga Massage, paired with a themed buffet at Yun He or an authentic reunion dinner at Jin Jing Ge.

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul: Celebrate the Year of the Snake with Lift Your Wellness, a luxurious K-Beauty escape featuring Amorepacific treatments designed to leave skin radiant and refreshed. Complement wellness journeys with festive dining options, including modern Cantonese creations at Yu Yuan and traditional Korean New Year delicacies at The Market Kitchen.

Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui: Align zodiac elements through curated spa treatments, Muay Thai sessions, and sound bath rituals under the stars.

Four Seasons Hotel Singapore: Celebrate the spirit of longevity and renewal at the newly launched Chi Longevity clinic, where science-based methods optimise health and slow biological aging—perfect for starting the Lunar New Year refreshed and revitalised.

Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru: Embrace renewal at AyurMa with Teresa Tarmey Facials and a detoxifying Stem-Cell Remodelling Scrub, designed to rejuvenate body and refresh spirit for the year ahead.

Celebrate Asia and Beyond: A Global Lunar New Year

Four Seasons Hotel London at Tower Bridge: Experience the vibrancy of Lunar New Year at Mei Ume with a decadent 10-course menu paired with Moutai cocktails. Complemented by live lion dance performances, this celebration beautifully blends Eastern tradition with London's contemporary charm.

Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River: Indulge in the festive offerings of Michelin-recommended Yu Ting Yuan, featuring exclusive Sweet and Turnip Puddings and a specially curated menu. Highlights include barbecued suckling pig with Krystal caviar and double-boiled conpoy with ginseng—each dish crafted to symbolize joy, prosperity, and culinary excellence.

Four Seasons Hotel Osaka: Immerse in the festive celebrations at Jiang Nan Chun, where Chef Raymond Wong presents Cantonese culinary masterpieces against the dynamic cultural backdrop of Osaka.

Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa: Celebrate the Year of the Snake with a festive family reunion dinner, a vibrant poolside Lion Dance, and an Asian Street Food Festival at Vaboa Huraa, blending island charm with Lunar New Year traditions.

A Global Celebration of Renewal

Celebrate the Year of the Snake with Four Seasons, where timeless traditions meet modern luxury. Whether through unforgettable culinary feasts, cultural immersions, or rejuvenating wellness retreats, each experience is designed to bring joy, renewal, and prosperity.

