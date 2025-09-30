As Telluride's first five-star development in 15 years, Four Seasons marks a new era of luxury living and hospitality in one of America's most sought-after mountain destinations

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- Leading luxury hospitality and branded residential company Four Seasons, together with longtime collaborators and developers Fort Partners and real estate development firm Merrimac Ventures, announce the upcoming Four Seasons Resort and Residences Telluride. Introducing a new era of luxury to the destination, the project will feature 52 guestrooms, along with 43 Hotel Residences and 26 Private Residences for those looking to call Telluride home.

Four Seasons, Fort Partners and Merrimac Ventures to Open Luxury Resort and Residences in Telluride’s Mountain Village

Surrounded by the soaring peaks of the San Juan Mountains, Telluride has a rich heritage dating back to the late 1800s and today is widely acclaimed as one of North America's premier ski destinations. Made up of historic downtown Telluride and Mountain Village, where the upcoming Four Seasons will be located, the destination has something to offer travelers of all kinds, with year-round alpine adventures, cultural activities, and discoveries to be made in the charming historic downtown marked by Victorian-era shops, galleries, and restaurants.

"We are excited to introduce a new opportunity for guests and residents alike to enjoy one of America's best ski destinations with Four Seasons," says Bart Carnahan, President, Global Business Development, Portfolio Management and Residential, Four Seasons. "Fort Partners and Merrimac Ventures are the perfect collaborators to bring this project to life – both with a deep understanding of the destination, Four Seasons legendary service, and a shared commitment to creating exceptional experiences, whether you are visiting for a short time or calling Telluride home."

Located adjacent to both the gondola connecting Telluride and Mountain Village, and the Telluride Ski Resort, guests and residents alike will have ideal ski-in/ski-out access, with convenient access to the downtown centre. The Resort will feature 52 rooms and suites, along with Hotel Residences as part of Four Seasons Villa and Residence Rentals program. For those looking to make Telluride part of their everyday life, the 26 Private Residences will range from two- to five-bedrooms with Hotel Residences ranging from one- to four-bedrooms.

"Telluride is a place of extraordinary heritage and beauty, and represents the rare opportunity to create something timeless," says Nadim Ashi, Founder, Fort Partners. "Together with Four Seasons and Merrimac, we are creating a new landmark that will reflect this legacy, honor its natural beauty and endure for generations."

"After more than seven years of dedication to this project, I could not be more thrilled to reach this incredible milestone," said Dev Motwani, President and CEO of Merrimac Ventures. "This achievement would not have been possible without the support of exceptional local partners like Telluride Ski & Golf (TellSki), the Town of Mountain Village, and TMVOA. We are fortunate to inherit such a remarkable site and destination, and to have the opportunity to build upon and complement the outstanding work they've already done here."

Timeless Design in Telluride

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Telluride will span three connected buildings, with architecture led by Olson Kundig and interiors by Clements Design. The design philosophy is both inspired by and curated to showcase the surrounding landscape. With floor-to-ceiling windows and natural materials throughout, guests and residents will enjoy generous views of notable peaks and coveted summits from every vantage point.

The Resort will also feature two culinary outlets, a state-of-the-art fitness facility and a spa with a thermal lounge, cold plunge, and eight treatment rooms. The wellness offerings will also include a lap pool and outdoor hot tub.

Call Telluride Home

Residents will have access to the amenities of the Resort, while also enjoying exclusive offerings such as a ski valet and private lounge, along with the personalized care and service of a dedicated Four Seasons residential team, led by a Director of Residences.

The unfurnished Private Residences range from 2,064 to 6,445 square feet (191 to 600 square metres), offering an opportunity for owners to design custom interiors that reflect their personal style. Each home will feature floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing postcard views of the surrounding mountains, as well as large sliding doors opening onto expansive private terraces in select units. The Hotel Residences are 43 fully furnished, turnkey homes designed by Clements Design, offering one- to four-bedroom layouts ranging from 821 to 5,514 square feet (76 to 512 square metres). Hotel Residence owners will have the option to include their residence in the Four Seasons Villa and Residence Rentals program.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Telluride will be a short distance from Telluride and Montrose Regional Airports. It will join Four Seasons alpine properties in North America including in Vail, Jackson Hole, Santa Fe, Whistler, and the upcoming Four Seasons Resort and Residences Deer Valley.

For more information on Four Seasons Private Residences Telluride or to schedule a sales appointment, please visit www.tellurideprivateresidences.com or email [email protected].

For more images, see here.

