In the news release, Looking Ahead: Four Seasons Celebrates New Openings, Renovations, and Journeys by Sea and Sky, issued 01-Oct-2025 by Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the "Beachfront Villa Reborn" section has been updated. The complete, corrected release follows:

Looking Ahead: Four Seasons Celebrates New Openings, Renovations, and Journeys by Sea and Sky

From Paris to Puerto Rico, Saudi Arabia, Mykonos and Naples, Florida, Four Seasons invites travellers to rediscover timeless destinations and embrace the new experiences defining the year ahead

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2025 /CNW/ -- Four Seasons sets the stage for 2026 with exceptional new openings, inspired transformations and curated journeys by sea and sky. From Cartagena to Hanoi, Gstaad to Madinah, each destination invites discovery, carrying forward the company's heritage of service excellence and genuine care at every guest touchpoint. Seamless multi-destination adventures also await as guests set sail aboard the inaugural Four Seasons Yacht or take flight on the celebrated Four Seasons Private Jet Experience.