Celebrate the Holidays with Festive Dining at Café One

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - This holiday season, Café One at the Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre invites you to indulge in festive cheer and culinary delights with our special Christmas Brunch Buffet and 4-Course Prix Fixe Dinner. Make this holiday memorable with a dining experience that captures the magic of the season.

Tis the Season to Feast: Christmas Brunch Buffet

Kick off your Christmas Day with a feast that brings holiday spirit to the table. From 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, savour a bountiful selection of festive brunch dishes designed to delight every palate. Guests will be welcomed with a celebratory drink to set the tone for a joyous meal.

When: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Price: $95 per person (includes a welcome drink)

per person (includes a welcome drink) Extras: A la carte menus are also available in Bar One or on the Garden Lounge Patio, with breakfast served from 9:00 AM - 11:30 AM and an all-day menu from 11:30 AM - 10:00 PM .

Evening Elegance: 4-Course Prix Fixe Christmas Dinner

As the sun sets, the magic of Christmas comes alive at Café One. Treat yourself and your loved ones to an indulgent 4-Course Prix Fixe Dinner Menu. Designed to delight and inspire, this dining experience will leave you with visions of sugar plums dancing in your head.

When: 5:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Price: $110 per person (includes a welcome drink)

per person (includes a welcome drink) Extras: For a more casual option, enjoy our a la carte menu available in Bar One or on the Garden Lounge Patio.

Space is limited, so reserve your table today to secure your spot for this festive dining experience. Visit us on OpenTable or call 604-893-7362 to book now.

About Café One: Located within the Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre, Café One offers an exceptional culinary experience with menus that celebrate seasonal flavours and local ingredients. From breakfast to dinner, each dish is crafted to provide a memorable dining journey.

About Wall Centre Hotels: Wall Centre Hotels is a premier hospitality company in Vancouver, comprised of two distinguished properties: the Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre and The Westin Wall Centre, Vancouver Airport. Located in the heart of downtown Vancouver, the Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre offers comfortable accommodations close to all your favourite restaurants, attractions and shopping. The Westin Wall Centre, Vancouver Airport, nestled next to the Fraser River, provides exceptional service and amenities for guests seeking comfort and convenience. Both properties are committed to delivering unparalleled experiences and maintaining the highest standards of excellence in the hospitality industry.

