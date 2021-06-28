Celebrate Summer with Lone Star Texas Grill's MARGAPALOOZA!

"Our culinary team spent the winter dreaming up the best margaritas we had never seen, with no option too crazy to be considered!" explains Caley French, Lone Star's Director of Marketing. "We landed on 16 flavours ranging from fruity, to sweet, to downright wild. We can't wait to welcome our guests back to our patios with the best Margarita menu in the country!" When asked his favourite French suggests, "The Salty Pickle is really something, don't knock it 'til you try it!"

Margapalooza can be enjoyed at Lone Star's 23 locations - along with their legendary fajitas - all summer long. Guests can also order select flavours for take-out or delivery through SkipTheDishes and UberEats.

Lone Star's margaritas are a year-round favourite of guests. Building on the success of the "Mar-Go-Rita" cocktail kit and frozen margarita to-go programs, Lone Star continues to innovate with fun, flavourful margaritas. Margapalooza is on now and runs through August.

MARGAPALOOZA: MARGARITA HIGHLIGHTS:

Sour Gummy

Watermelon Peach

Cotton Candy

Pineapple Colada

Toasted Marshmallow

Sangarita

Mango Tango

Salty Pickle

See the full menu of all 16 Margs at Lonestar.ca

Lone Star Texas Grill is Canada's Largest full-service Tex-Mex restaurant, with 23 locations across Ontario. Since opening its doors in Ottawa in 1986, Lone Star has remained true to its roots, preparing the most authentic and fresh Tex-Mex, north of the border. Lone Star's signature items include award-winning fajitas, classic Tex-Mex and a wide array of Texas-sized margaritas. Experience the big & bold tastes of Texas, right here at home.

