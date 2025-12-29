European and Italian olive oils stand out for their purity, low acidity, and complex aroma profiles--attributes that reflect centuries of tradition, meticulous craftsmanship, and optimal climatic conditions. Scientific studies continue to emphasize the numerous benefits of olive oil, including its high content of healthy monounsaturated fats, powerful antioxidants, anti-inflammatory properties, and positive effects on heart health. Incorporating this liquid gold into daily routines can help Canadians enjoy a healthier lifestyle, especially during the indulgent holiday season.

Beyond health benefits, Italian olive oils are celebrated for their exceptional flavour nuances--from fruity and herbaceous to intense and spicy. Whether used to dress salads, flavour roasted vegetables, or enhance seafood dishes, olive oil adds that unmistakable Mediterranean touch to every recipe.

To inspire your festive cooking, here are one simple yet sophisticated recipe perfect for New Year's Eve celebrations in Canada, showcasing the versatility and richness of Italian extra virgin olive oil:

Arugula, pear and walnut salad with extra virgin olive oil

This salad offers a perfect balance of peppery, sweet, and nutty flavours that elevate any holiday feast.

Ingredients:

fresh arugula (rocket)

ripe pears, sliced

walnut halves

extra virgin olive oil (Italian)

balsamic vinegar (optional)

shaved Parmesan cheese (optional)

Method:

Arrange the arugula on a serving platter. Add the sliced pears and walnuts on top. Drizzle generously with extra virgin olive oil and a splash of balsamic vinegar, if desired. Garnish with shaved Parmesan cheese if you wish.

