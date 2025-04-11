Celebrate National Pet Day at the Sunday Pet Market - Free Entry for Families and Their Four-Legged Friends!

VANCOUVER, BC, April 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Calling all pet lovers! Gather your family and furry companions for an unforgettable day at the National Pet Day Sunday Market. Hosted by the not-for-profit organization Friendly Paws Society, with generous support from their sponsors Vancouver Volkswagen, Cypress St. Animal Hospital, and University Veterinarian Clinic, this community event promises an abundance of tail-wagging excitement, delicious food, and wholesome family fun—all with free entry!

Taking place at Southlands Riding Club (7025 MacDonald Street) on Sunday, April 13th, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the event features an incredible lineup of activities for everyone:

Pet-Friendly Beer & Wine Garden: Enjoy beverages from Red Truck Brewery in the prestigious surroundings of Southlands Riding Club.

Pet-Friendly Food Trucks: Indulge in a variety of tasty treats for both humans and canines.

Pet Vendor Expo: Explore over 40 pet industry vendors and non-profits showcasing the latest products and services for your furry friends.

Agility Course & Off-Leash Play Area: Let your pets shine on the 5,000 sq. ft. agility course or unwind in the 4,000 sq. ft. supervised off-leash zone.

This event is more than just fun; it's for a great cause. Organized by the Friendly Paws Society, the Sunday Pet Market aims to raise funds and awareness for their Pawsitive Futures Program. This transformative initiative uplifts at-risk youth by providing them with meaningful opportunities to work with animals in need. Proceeds will help fund a life-changing journey to Santiago, Chile, this September, where a group of 12–18 youth will make a difference in the lives of animals and communities.

"We're thrilled to host a celebration that brings families and pets together while supporting such an impactful program," said Jimmy Stewart, spokesperson for Friendly Paws Society. "Come celebrate National Pet Day with us—it's an event your pet won't want to miss!"

Mark your calendars and bring the whole family (four-legged members included) for a paws-itively incredible day!

Event Details:

When: Sunday, April 13th, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Networking cocktail event from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for VIP ticket holders, pet industry vendors, suppliers, and social influencers)

Where: Southlands Riding Club, 7025 MacDonald Street, Vancouver

Cost: FREE for General Admission, or $25 for VIP access

For more information and to RSVP for free passes, visit:

https://www.friendlypawssociety.org/attend-our-events/national-pet-day-sunday-pet-market

Let's make a difference together! Follow us at @friendlypawssociety and join the conversation using #FriendlyPawsMarket.

SOURCE Friendly Paws Society

Media Contact: Jimmy Stewart, Friendly Paws Society, [email protected], (877) 350-4239 x 102