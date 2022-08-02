MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Coworking spaces allow you to work in a collaborative office space that has all the great amenities and perks of a traditional office while also allowing you to work remotely.

Why Choose Coworking?

Choosing a coworking space as a remote or hybrid worker gives you the opportunity to work in a professional setting or collaborate with coworkers when needed without requiring full-time office space. Hybrid and remote working opportunities are changing the way we work and opening new opportunities for everyone.

Even before the global pandemic, companies were making the transition to hybrid working arrangements where an employee's time is split between the office and home. Now, working from home or supporting hybrid working models is the norm for employers rather than a perk. A report from Accenture noted that 61% of Canadian employees prefer a remote or hybrid working environment.

Hybrid working isn't just about employee flexibility, it can also help improve employee retention rates and productivity. Depending on the size and needs of your organization, alternative workspaces like co-working spaces can be a viable, cost-effective solution to the hybrid work model. With co-working spaces, you can choose a plan that provides you with a professional office space or meeting room as needed instead of investing in an office space that won't be used full-time. Without the real estate costs of having your own office, you can invest more in office culture and work events.

Try Out Coworking for National Coworking Day at Venture X Canada!

Celebrate National Coworking Day on August 9th, 2022, with a free Venture X Canada day pass to any of our locations:

Heartland | Mississauga

Sherwoodtowne | Mississauga

East Beaver Creek | Richmond Hill

| South Oak Junction | Oakville

At Venture X Canada, memberships are flexible enough to accommodate a hybrid working arrangement with various types of workspaces to fit your needs. Our professional office locations offer private offices, open desks, dedicated desks, virtual offices, and meeting rooms. Venture X Canada locations also have extensive amenities including:

unlimited coffee,

fast internet,

cleaning services,

a café and lounge,

event spaces,

free parking & electric vehicle charging stations,

and networking event opportunities.

Book Your Free Venture X Canada Day Pass

Book your free day pass with Venture X Canada to celebrate National Co-working Day on August 9th, 2022 and get a chance to try coworking for yourself!

