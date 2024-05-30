Canada Together includes citizenship ceremony and Said the Whale as main stage headliners

VANCOUVER, BC, May 30, 2024 /CNW/ - The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is pleased to share programming details for its third annual Canada Together event taking place at Canada Place on July 1 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. As one of the largest July 1 celebrations outside of Ottawa, the public is invited to enjoy a free day of performances and activities, including the return of the annual citizenship ceremony welcoming new Canadians. Said the Whale—an indie rock band from Vancouver—is set to be the main stage headliner at Canada Place.

Celebrate July 1 at Canada Place with full day of entertainment and family-friendly festivities (CNW Group/Vancouver Fraser Port Authority)

Planned with representatives from the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh Nations, the theme of Canada Together is "weaving together the fabric of a nation," which honours Canada's diversity and sets an intention for the day to gather, celebrate, learn and share.

At 11:00 a.m., all zones and exhibits, including the main stage, will open with great entertainment and activities that caters to all ages. The iconic waterfront venue will cover five city blocks, including both outdoor and indoor spaces at Canada Place, Jack Poole Plaza and surrounding city streets.

Event highlights include:

Main Stage sponsored by Downtown Van (In front of Canada Place): The main stage will feature incredible performances from acts such as Said the Whale, Fake Shark, The Free Label, DJO Show and more





by Downtown Van The main stage will feature incredible performances from acts such as Said the Whale, Fake Shark, The Free Label, DJO Show and more Kids' Zone sponsored by CN ( Jack Poole Plaza ) : Family-friendly entertainers and activities, including the Rock N' Beau Dance Party , the annual mascot dance-off, Indigenous storytelling, and performances from Karima Essa , School of Rock Kids, and Higher Ground Dance Troup





by CN : Family-friendly entertainers and activities, including the Rock N' , the annual mascot dance-off, Indigenous storytelling, and performances from , School of Rock Kids, and Port Community Zone sponsored by Alliance Grain Terminal, ILWU Canada, Neptune Terminals, West Coast Reduction, Western Group and Wallenius Wilhelmsen (Inside the ballrooms at Canada Place): Learn about the Port of Vancouver, Canada's largest port. The zone will feature displays, fun activities, a speaker series and more.





by Alliance Grain Terminal, ILWU Canada, Neptune Terminals, West Coast Reduction, Western Group and Wallenius Wilhelmsen Learn about the Port of largest port. The zone will feature displays, fun activities, a speaker series and more. Summer Sips sponsored by Stanley Park Brewing (North Point of Canada Place): Sit back, relax and relish the beautiful view of the North Shore mountains while enjoying a delicious barbeque, a live DJ, and beverages by Stanley Park Brewing





by Stanley Park Brewing Sit back, relax and relish the beautiful view of the North Shore mountains while enjoying a delicious barbeque, a live DJ, and beverages by Stanley Park Brewing Citizenship ceremony (Inside the ballrooms at Canada Place): At 9:30 a.m. , Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada will host a citizenship ceremony where 60 new citizens will be welcomed into Canada's multicultural family





At , Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada will host a citizenship ceremony where 60 new citizens will be welcomed into Canada's multicultural family Indigenous displays: Learn about Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations by speaking with traditional weavers and carvers and learn some hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓ and Sḵwx̱wú7mesh sníchim words through colouring activities





Learn about Musqueam, and Tsleil-Waututh Nations by speaking with traditional weavers and carvers and learn some hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓ and Sḵwx̱wú7mesh sníchim words through colouring activities Food trucks: Experience the tastes of Canada with a variety of food trucks along Canada Place between Burrard and Thurlow

"We are excited to host our third annual Canada Together event at Canada Place." said Cliff Stewart, Canada Place Corporation president and vice president infrastructure at the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority. "Our family-friendly event is an opportunity for the public to connect with their local community, create memorable experiences, and celebrate our nation's diversity and shared values. We would like to thank all our sponsors, partners and performers for their support, and look forward to a fun-filled day on July 1."

The port authority encourages event attendees to take public transportation to the event, conveniently located near several bus routes and the Waterfront and Burrard SkyTrain stations.

Get involved

More than 200 volunteers help welcome over 200,000 guests who take part in the free event activities organized around Canada Place on July 1. Volunteering is a great way to build experience, get involved in your community, meet new people and show your community spirit. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old.

Volunteer positions are needed for the following areas:

Information kiosks

Site maintenance

Line monitors / ushers

Stagehands and runners

Talent / volunteer assistants

Greeters

For more information on these participation opportunities and other event details, please visit www.canadaplace.ca/canadatogether.

Sponsors

The 3rd annual July 1 Canada Together event at Canada Place is presented by the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority in collaboration with the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations. The event is made possible thanks to the generous support of partners including: The Department of Canadian Heritage and the Government of Canada, Downtown Van, CN, Alliance Grain Terminal, ILWU Canada, Neptune Terminals, West Coast Reduction, Western Group, Wallenius Wilhelmsen, Helijet, Indigo Parc Canada and Tim Hortons; and special thanks to the City of Vancouver and the Vancouver Convention Centre. Media partners include Global BC, The World Famous CFOX, OMNI BC, AM1320 CHMB, @AngieLowis, Curiocity and Miss604.

About Canada Place

Canada Place is an internationally recognized landmark and venue for world-class events. For over 37 years, Canada Place has served as a hub for national celebrations, including July 1 festivities and Christmas at Canada Place. The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is a shared steward of the lands and waters that make up the Port of Vancouver and is the owner and operator of Canada Place. Canada Place houses Vancouver Convention Centre East, Pan Pacific Hotel, FlyOver, World Trade Centre and Indigo Parc Canada. It serves as the largest cruise ship terminal in Canada and has been the homeport to the Vancouver-Alaska cruises for more than 30 years.

