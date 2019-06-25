Celebrate Canada Day Weekend at the 2019 Redpath Waterfront Festival

Saturday June 29 , 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

, Sunday June 30 , 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

, Monday July 1 , 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

WHERE

Sherbourne Common (61 Dockside Drive- Queens Quay and Lower Sherbourne)

(61 Dockside Drive- Queens Quay and Lower Sherbourne) Sugar Beach (11 Dockside Drive- Queens Quay and Lower Jarvis)

Harbour Square Park (25 Queens Quay W- Queens Quay and Bay)

WHAT

Sherbourne Common

Bluenose II, the replica of the tall ship on our dime, docked in Toronto for the first time in over 10 years. See and tour the legendary vessel.

Two other tall ships: Picton Castle and Denis Sullivan

2-day Oyster Shucking Competition, hosted by Rodney's Oyster House with special guest Season 6 MasterChef Canada winner Jennifer Crawford. On Sunday June 30 from 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m., 10-12 shuckers will compete. The top shuckers will then compete in a team relay on Canada Day that will see the pros and participants from Bluenose II and Picton Castle go head to head. Jennifer Crawford and Rodney's Eamon Clark will be available for interviews after the shows.

. On from , 10-12 shuckers will compete. The top shuckers will then compete in a team relay on Canada Day that will see the pros and participants from Bluenose II and go head to head. and Rodney's will be available for interviews after the shows. Maritime Market with 15+ vendors. Indulge in lobster and crab poutine, lobster rolls, scallop and bacon pizza and oysters and discover nautical jewelry and accessories, beauty products inspired by the sea and more.

Live entertainment at the East Coast Kitchen Party Stage from The Next Generation Leahy, Great Canadian Fiddle Show, Screeched Inn and Shreem x Celtic Remixing.

Sugar Beach

The Royal Canadian Navy's oldest commissioned ship, The HMCS Oriole

Home Port Hero stories from Parks Canada and the Royal Canadian Navy to celebrate the sacrifices made by merchant sailors and shipbuilders during WWII.

Live entertainment at the Canada D'Eh Stage from American Rogues, Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation performers including Manitou Mkwa Singers, Hoop Demonstration with Nikki Shawana and Mark LaForme Band, and the Royal Canadian Navy.

Activities and giveaways with Redpath Sugar, Waterfront Toronto and Morning Star Farms

, Waterfront Toronto and Morning Star Farms Food vendors serving up delicious summertime eats.

Harbour Square Park

U.S. Brig Niagara, Pride of Baltimore II, Fair Jeanne, St. Lawrence II and Playfair

Ship Shape Obstacle Course. Pay-what-you-can to participate, proceeds will go to Toronto Search and Rescue. Ships crews will participate in relays from 11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday and from 10 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. on Canada Day.

and from on Canada Day. Sail training activities for kids at the Tall Ship Adventure Zone.

Food vendors serving up delicious summertime eats.

IT'LL BE A GREAT, LOFTY, TOWERING, SKY-HIGH KIND OF WEEKEND. WE CALL IT TALL FOR SHORT.

Free admission to all parks. A deck tour ticket is required to board the tall ships. Tickets can be purchased online and onsite.

As a result of rising water levels, the festival announced at the end of May that programming parks and ship locations will be moved to the east end of the waterfront. The media alert with more information can be found here.

Redpath Waterfront Festival 2019 partners include: Redpath Sugar, Billy Bishop Airport, The Waterfront BIA, Waterfront Toronto, Government of Canada, Government of Ontario, the City of Toronto, Tall Ships America, Bell Media, Cision, porter airlines and Westin Harbour Castle.

To learn more about the tall ships, food and entertainment at the 2019 Redpath Waterfront Festival and for festival news and updates, visit towaterfrontfest.com and follow @towaterfrontfest on Facebook and Instagram or @towaterfest on Twitter.

ABOUT REDPATH WATERFRONT FESTIVAL

The Redpath Waterfront Festival is an annual summer event providing on-land and on-water programming for people of all ages and interests, with the goal of promoting Toronto locally and internationally as a premiere waterfront destination. With music, food and nautical entertainment, the festival offers something for everyone to enjoy. Every three years, the event welcomes majestic Tall Ships to Toronto. www.towaterfrontfest.com

ABOUT WATER'S EDGE FESTIVALS AND EVENTS

Water's Edge Festivals and Events is an Ontario not-for-profit corporation created in 2011 with a mandate to become the driving force behind the continuation of the successful Redpath Waterfront Festival. Its objectives are to produce an exceptional annual family festival; provide a strong economic impact for Toronto and Ontario; build strategic partnerships locally, regionally and nationally, including significant stakeholders Redpath Sugar, PortsToronto and The Waterfront BIA.

