Celebrate Asian Heritage Month on SiriusXM Canada

TORONTO, April 30, 2021 /CNW/ - In honour of May's Asian Heritage Month, SiriusXM will feature a range of programming across entertainment, politics and sports that celebrates the rich Asian Canadian and Asian American and Pacific Islander (APPI) culture, traditions and history, while spotlighting leaders and change-makers within the community.

88rising Radio, the first all-Asian, multi-genre music radio channel available across the U.S. and Canada launched last year as a collaboration between SiriusXM and 88rising, the pioneering Asian-focused music and media company. During Asian Heritage Month, the channel will continue to elevate the conversation around the Asian-American experience, explore Asian culture and amplify Asian-American artists, celebrities and members of the community. New specialty programming for the month of May on 88rising Radio includes:

88rising Speakers - Emmy award-winning journalist Dolly Li will host an ongoing series of conversations exploring the Asian-American experience, past and present, featuring Asian leaders across industries - from politics, to female empowerment to small businesses. Bay area rapper and biotech scientist Ruby Ibarra will be featured next.

- Emmy award-winning journalist will host an ongoing series of conversations exploring the Asian-American experience, past and present, featuring Asian leaders across industries - from politics, to female empowerment to small businesses. Bay area rapper and biotech scientist will be featured next. AAPI A-Z - Twice per hour, throughout the month of May, channel hosts will spotlight AAPI artists, sharing their stories and songs. Airs weekdays during Dumb Early from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET and SOSUPERSOUNDS 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET .

- Twice per hour, throughout the month of May, channel hosts will spotlight AAPI artists, sharing their stories and songs. Airs weekdays during from and . Dedications - Throughout each day, Asian celebrities such as Ronny Chieng , Ali Wong , Daniel Dae Kim , mxmtoon, Beabadoobee, and Kang Daniel will dedicate songs to their loved ones. Airs daily 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. ET , and throughout the day on weekends.

- Throughout each day, Asian celebrities such as , , , mxmtoon, Beabadoobee, and will dedicate songs to their loved ones. Airs daily and , and throughout the day on weekends. Guest DJs on House of Jade & There There - Both global Asian mix shows invite DJs and producers from the Asian-American community to curate mixes that will be aired on their respective nights (Thursdays and Fridays) during AAPIHM. Guest DJs include Sohmi, Hotel Garuda, Gryffin, Patlok, Tysu, Charlee Nguyen , Luv.Ly, Eiiwun. House of Jade airs every Friday at 8 p.m. ET . There There airs on Thursdays 9 p.m. ET .

- Both global Asian mix shows invite DJs and producers from the Asian-American community to curate mixes that will be aired on their respective nights (Thursdays and Fridays) during AAPIHM. Guest DJs include Sohmi, Hotel Garuda, Gryffin, Patlok, Tysu, , Luv.Ly, Eiiwun. airs every Friday at . airs on Thursdays . SOSUPERSOUNDS - Show host and DJ, SOSUPERSAM will engage in a special conversation with Steve Aoki about the culture, influence and current issues facing the Asian-American community, which will air on May 25 at 5 p.m. ET . The conversation will also be rebroadcast on Steve Aoki's newly launched SiriusXM channel, Steve Aoki's Remix Radio and bpm .

Show host and DJ, SOSUPERSAM will engage in a special conversation with about the culture, influence and current issues facing the Asian-American community, which will air on at . The conversation will also be rebroadcast on newly launched SiriusXM channel, and . The Joy F*ck Club w/ Joel Booster - On Thursday, May 6 , the channel will air a new episode from the series where comedian Joel Kim Booster invites his comic friends on to discuss the hardships and hilarities of the Asian-American experience. This episode will feature Bowen Yang , best known for his roles on SNL and Awkwafina is Nora from Queens. This will air at 8 p.m. ET and be available on the SiriusXM app the following day.

For more information on 88rising Radio, please visit HERE.

Steve Aoki's Remix Radio will feature a vast array of genre-bending DJ mixes from well-respected, globally known electronic artists from the AAPI community including Steve Aoki, ZHU, Autograf, BEAUZ, DRUU, Elephante, Florian Picasso, Henry Fong, LICK, Qrion, Wax Motif, JVNA, with more guest artists announced soon. For more information on the channel please visit HERE.

Disney Hits will feature a special edition of The Extra Magic Hour on the week of May 17 to highlight AAPI month. The special themed hour airing daily at 12:00 p.m. ET and PT for the entire week, will feature songs from Moana, Mulan, Lilo & Stitch and more.

During the last weekend in May, Progress (ch. 127) will continue their "Pass the Mic" series. Inspired by the #sharethemicnow movement that took over Instagram last summer where prominent figures handed over their accounts to young and inspiring individuals, SiriusXM Progress will "pass the mic," giving over an hour of programming to underrepresented AAPI voices.

Throughout the month, Raw Dog Comedy (ch. 99), Comedy Central Radio (ch.95) and Laugh USA (ch. 98) will feature comedy blocks with favourite AAPI comedians, including Ronny Chieng, Jo Koy, Aparna Nancherla, Russell Peters, and more.

Filipino Canadian comic Ron Josol will be taking over Comic Stripped for the month of May on Just For Laughs Canada (ch. 168). Ron will be interviewing other comics of Asian heritage and will be popping in throughout the month to spin tracks from those same comedians. Check it out Saturdays and Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET, with a replay Tuesdays at 12:00 a.m.

Doctor Radio (ch.110) will also feature AAPI health coverage throughout the month with shows focused on dermatology, nutrition, health, and more. As anti-Asian attacks across the country continue, the need for mental health resources is greater than ever and SiriusXM and NYU Langone Health remain dedicated in the fight against anti-Asian racism. A new show, "Health Equity Now" is focused on addressing the health needs of minority populations and will air an AAPI special on Monday, May 10 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Canada Talks (ch.167) will feature long-form interviews all month long with Asian Canadians of note, and several of SiriusXM's sports talk channels will air feature segments and vignette spotlights throughout the month highlighting the accomplishments and contributions of the AAPI and Asian Canadian community to the world of sports.

Stitcher's Earwolf comedy network welcomes comedian Jenny Yang (May 11) and Top Chef's Katsuji Tanabe (May 25) on their beloved show Spanish Aqui Presents.

Listeners can also explore podcast content on the SiriusXM app that highlights leaders in the Asian Canadian and AAPI community and elevates the conversation around recent issues and beyond.

Subscribers can listen on SiriusXM radios, online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM app, and with Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant or however they stream at home. Go to www.siriusxm.ca/ways-to-listen to learn more.

