Celco Inc. Recalls Commercial Microwave Ovens For Potential Fire Hazard

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - The Electrical Safety Authority is notifying the public that Celco Inc. has announced a voluntary recall of the following commercial product. End users should stop using recalled products immediately.

Name of Product: High Capacity Commercial Microwave Oven, Model CEL1100HT.

Units: 283 units sold in Ontario; 416 units sold in Canada.

Manufacturer: Guangdong Midea Kitchen Appliances Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Manufactured in: China.

Importer: Celco Inc.

Hazard: Microwave oven shipped with incorrect power cord and plug rated for 15 Amp instead of 20 Amp, which can lead to potential fire hazard.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported.

Description/Models: Commercial Microwave Ovens.

Sold by: Celco Inc.

When was distributed: July 2017 to July 2019.

Remedy: An authorized service technician will be sent to the installation site to change the AC power cord.

Remarks: The recalled units were approved for Canada by Underwriters Laboratories Inc.

SOURCE Celco Inc

For further information: Contact Information: Celco Customer Service, toll-free 1-866-772-3526 or email: info@celco.ca.