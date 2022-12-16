VAUGHAN, ON, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW/ -

About the Project

Ceiling Design Project for Princess Margaret Home Lottery

AV Style worked with the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation to install a specialty PVC ceiling design. The project included the cinema and dining rooms.

Stretch ceilings are a unique component of the Fall 2022 Princess Margaret Home. Our team at AV Style was brought on for this extraordinary project. We worked to create high-quality ceiling installations. These appear in both the cinema and dining rooms. Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) ceiling panels formed the foundation of this project's design.

We are thrilled to bring these unique stretch ceiling designs to life!

What did AV Style do?

Cinema Room:

Firstly, AV Style implemented a starry sky ceiling in the cinema room of this year's Princess Margaret Lottery Home. The design spanned 350 square feet and took a total of five days to complete!

We used first-rate black acoustic polyester fabric from France to line the starry sky ceiling. After that, we installed the Mitsubishi "Eska" fiber optic light system to create the illusion of twinkling stars in the sky. In addition, we used 24-volt RGB+ WW LED strip lights. These span the perimeter and walls of the room.

Dining Room:

Furthermore, our team installed a PVC high gloss stretch ceiling system in the dining room. Over the span of two days, the project covered 200 square feet. We chose a reflective ceiling effect with white high gloss PVC.

In addition, we installed integrated pot lights and a dazzling chandelier. In conclusion, the effect is timeless and elegant!

Warranty Expectations

In conclusion, AV Style promises a 10-year warranty on project materials. We also offer a 3-year warranty on all electronics and labor. Above all, your home deserves finishing elements that will last a lifetime. And so do you! We are committed to quality. Your home ceilings will stay looking and standing as good as new for years to come.

Interested in Having Your Own Custom Ceiling Finishes?

Our team includes highly skilled craftsmen. AV Style proudly offers exceptional services. We focus on clients across Canada. From planning to design and installation, we bring your home visions to life.

Check out our solutions for you here. We look forward to working with you!

SOURCE AV Style

For further information: Viktor Vasilyev, (647) 812-1275, [email protected]