CEIA USA Showcases Screening Operations With New CEIA TDU Thermal Detection Security Solution

Anti-COVID Embedded Sensor for CEIA Security Walk-Through Detector Gates

TWINSBURG, Ohio, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ -- CEIA USA, a premier provider of high-performance Security Metal Detectors, today announced the availability of a new anti-COVID security solution, the CEIA TDU (Thermal Detection Unit) upgrade sensing kit. This system provides the ability to include the automatic measurement of body surface temperature for people in transit while simultaneously providing the detection of metallic threats and other industry-leading capabilities.

The rapid spread of COVID-19 infections has required the introduction of containment measures at all levels including the use of face masks, social distancing and also the measurement of body temperature as an indicator of possible virus infections. To comply with these containment measures, CEIA thermal detection solutions enable the measurement and alarm capability for elevated body surface temperatures without adding any extra manual operations and avoiding any contact between screeners and the persons screened.

The new CEIA TDU is available as an embedded upgrade sensing kit that can be installed on all current CEIA panel and elliptic column walk-through metal detectors (WTMDs). Designed for fast and cost effective screening operations, TDU enables simultaneous threat and fever detection on all screened persons from the same WTMD with no additional checkpoint space required. Continuous calibration of the thermal system ensures maximum accuracy and unique signaling including indication of the thermal alarm on the WTMD control unit display. TDU provides automatic and clear temperature alarm indication making it simple to operate with minimal training required.

The TDU has an exclusive integrated thermal calibration system with double reference (patented) that ensures automatic calibration. Each reference is constantly controlled by a sensor device that is 100% tested on a production setup that is NIST traceable and verified with equipment that is calibrated to ISO/IEC 17025 accredited standards

Availability

CEIA TDU is available now.

About CEIA USA

CEIA is a world leader in the design, engineering, and production of high-performance electromagnetic metal detectors and security screening products. CEIA USA offers a broad range of metal detection and security screening solutions for a variety of market applications including public events, schools, correctional and court facilities, transportation, public and private buildings, and loss prevention. CEIA USA provides nationwide sales, service and customer support to public (federal, state, and local governments) and private sector customers in North America. Dynamic solutions and exceptional service are the foundation of CEIA USA's commitment to customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.ceia-usa.com

