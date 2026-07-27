CEFA Early Years School Expands Calgary Footprint with Two New Schools Serving Local Families

- CEFA Beltline and Northland schools bring more than 400 early education spaces to Calgary communities amid rising demand for early education options -

CALGARY, AB, July 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- CEFA Early Years School (Core Education & Fine Arts), Canada's leading network of early years private schools, is expanding its presence in Calgary this summer, with two new schools now serving families in the Beltline and Northland communities. Building on its existing network of five schools across the city, the expansion brings CEFA's enriched educational model to more families as Calgary's population growth (nearly 20 percent over the past five years) continues to drive demand for high-quality early education.

Pictured at the CEFA Calgary – Beltline Grand Opening ceremony: Laura Parkinson, Principal, CEFA Calgary South; Jane Siegers, Vice Principal, CEFA Beltline; Anita Marzar, Franchise Partner; Martha Nightingale, Principal, CEFA Beltline; The Honourable Muhammad Yaseen, Associate Minister of Multiculturalism; Sohail Aslam, Irfan Marzar and Jamal Ahmed, Franchise Partners; Arno Krug, CEO, CEFA Early Years School; Jane Kleisinger, Jasmin Lally and Kristina Cickova, all with CEFA Early Years School.

With space for 184 children at CEFA Calgary – Beltline and 224 children at CEFA Calgary – Northland, the two new schools will collectively serve up to 408 children, increasing access to enriched, whole-child education during the most critical years of early development. The Beltline school, located at 1424 10 Avenue SW, features 12 classrooms across 10,959 square feet, while the Northland school, located at 2210 – 5235 Northland Drive NW, features 16 classrooms across 13,700 square feet. Both locations are currently welcoming inquiries from interested families.

Serving children from one to six years old, the two schools mark the next phase of CEFA's expansion in Calgary and reflect growing demand from families seeking an educational experience that goes beyond traditional childcare. Through its proprietary, research-based curriculum, CEFA supports children's academic, social, emotional, creative, and physical development during the years that lay the foundation for lifelong learning.

"Calgary is one of Canada's fastest-growing cities, and with that growth comes a greater need for the services and infrastructure that help families thrive," said Arno Krug Junior, CEO of CEFA Early Years School. "As more families choose Calgary as home, the need for high-quality early years education continues to rise. Our expansion in Beltline and Northland reflects CEFA's commitment to supporting local communities with schools where children can build confidence, curiosity, creativity, and a strong foundation for the years ahead."

The Calgary expansion is supported by local franchise partners who bring personal and professional connections to the communities they serve. At CEFA Calgary – Beltline, franchise partners Irfan Mazhar and Anita Mazhar are expanding their CEFA footprint in Calgary. After opening CEFA Calgary South in 2020, they saw continued demand from families looking for a structured, education-first early learning environment. Their newest school in the Beltline reflects a continued investment in Calgary families, educators, and the city's growing downtown communities.

At CEFA Calgary – Northland, franchise partners Rayman Dhaliwal and Soneet Sandhu bring a parent-to-owner perspective. After enrolling their own children in CEFA and experiencing the impact of the program firsthand, they were inspired to become franchise partners themselves. Their new Northland school reflects both their belief in the CEFA model and their commitment to investing in a community where young families are looking for differentiated early learning options.

"Throughout my career as an educator, I have witnessed how powerful the early years can be when children are in the right environment, surrounded by the right teachers, and provided the right opportunities to learn," said Natacha Beim Boserup, Founder and Board Member, CEFA Early Years School. "CEFA was created to amplify what young children are capable of by giving them an education that nurtures not only what they know, but who they are becoming. We are proud to offer that experience to more families in Calgary."

Founded in Western Canada, CEFA has grown into Canada's leading network of early years private schools. Its curriculum combines core academic learning with fine arts, STEM, language, mindfulness, movement, and social-emotional development. Every CEFA school is designed to support the whole child through a balance of structure, play, creativity, and intentional learning.

To learn more about CEFA Early Years School or to inquire about enrollment, visit www.cefa.ca.

ABOUT CEFA EARLY YEARS SCHOOL

CEFA Early Years School (Core Education & Fine Arts) is Canada's leading network of early years private schools, founded by Natacha V. Beim in 1998. With over 25 years of experience and more than 50 schools across British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario, CEFA delivers a proprietary, award-winning junior kindergarten curriculum that uniquely combines core academic subjects like reading, mathematics, and STEM with fine arts and enrichment programs, including drama, music, visual arts, dance, and yoga. CEFA schools provide carefully designed learning environments and experiences that nurture children's holistic development--academically, emotionally, socially, and physically--laying a strong foundation for lifelong learning and success. To learn more about CEFA, visit www.cefa.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Emma Clarkin | NATIONAL Public Relations

[email protected]

416-731-4685

SOURCE CEFA Early Learning