CEFA Early Learning Expands Fraser Valley Presence with New Chilliwack - Cottonwood Campus

CHILLIWACK, BC, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - CEFA Early Learning, Canada's leading Early Learning Private School, celebrated the official opening of CEFA Early Learning Chilliwack - Cottonwood with a grand opening event on Saturday, October 4. Families, educators, and community members attended alongside local leaders, including Mayor Ken Popove and Heather Maahs, MLA for Chilliwack North. Together, they marked the launch of CEFA's 49th school in Canada – and the very first in Chilliwack – signaling the organization's continued growth in the Fraser Valley, British Columbia.

From left to right: Ken Popove, Mayor of the City of Chilliwack; Ashley Sidhu, Franchise Partner and CEFA Parent, CEFA Early Learning Chilliwack – Cottonwood; Anil Sharma, Franchise Partner and CEFA Parent, CEFA Early Learning Chilliwack – Cottonwood; and Arno Krug, CEO, CEFA Early Learning, gather to officially cut the ribbon at the Grand Opening of CEFA Early Learning Chilliwack – Cottonwood on Saturday, October 4, 2025. Photo credit: Sukh Brar. (CNW Group/CEFA Early Learning)

The new 7,863 sq. ft. facility, located at 7544 Vedder Road, features six purpose-built classrooms designed for children aged 1–5. During the celebration, guests toured the space, met educators, and explored CEFA's enriched junior kindergarten curriculum. CEFA Chilliwack -Cottonwood can accommodate up to 98 students and is now welcoming enrollment inquiries.

"Every new CEFA Early Learning Private School is a reflection of our vision to expand access to world-class early learning in Canada," said Arno Krug, CEO, CEFA Early Learning. "The opening of CEFA Chilliwack - Cottonwood is an important milestone in that journey, and we're proud to bring a program here that is designed to spark curiosity, build confidence, and prepare children for lifelong success."

Founded in 1998 in West Vancouver, CEFA offers a proprietary, multidisciplinary curriculum backed by brain science and developed to nurture children's academic, social, emotional, and physical development during their most formative years. With every teacher certified in Early Childhood Education and trained in CEFA's unique methodology, children at CEFA Chilliwack - Cottonwood will benefit from an enriched learning experience unlike any other in the region.

"Chilliwack is a vibrant and growing community, and families here deserve access to the very best in early learning," said Ashley Sidhu, Franchise Partner, CEFA Early Learning Chilliwack - Cottonwood. "We're excited to introduce CEFA's enriched curriculum locally and to create a welcoming school environment where children feel inspired every day."

CEFA Early Learning now operates 50 locations across Canada, including nearby schools in Abbotsford and Langley. To learn more about CEFA Early Learning Chilliwack - Cottonwood or to inquire about enrollment, visit www.cefa.ca.

CEFA Early Learning (Core Education & Fine Arts) is Canada's leading network of Early Learning Private Schools, founded by Natacha V. Beim in 1998 for children aged one to five. With more than 25 years of experience and over 45 schools across British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario, CEFA delivers a proprietary, award-winning junior kindergarten curriculum that uniquely combines core academic subjects such as reading, mathematics, and STEM with fine arts and enrichment activities including drama, music, visual arts, dance, and yoga. CEFA schools provide carefully designed learning environments and experiences that nurture children's holistic growth--academically, emotionally, socially, and physically--laying a strong foundation for lifelong learning and success.

