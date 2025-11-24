CEFA Early Learning Celebrates Milestone 50th School Opening at UBC

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - CEFA Early Learning, Canada's leading Early Learning Private School, celebrated the grand opening of CEFA Early Learning Vancouver – UBC, marking a major milestone: the organization's 50th school nationwide. Families, educators, and community members, including Alec Dan, Member of the Musqueam Indian Band and Leader of the Coastal Wolf Dance Group, Babu Kadiyala, VP of Real Estate at Musqueam Capital Corporation, and Mike Klassen, Councillor for the City of Vancouver, gathered to commemorate this achievement and explore the new 11,891 sq. ft. school, located at 2620 Acadia Road in Vancouver.

From left to right: Natacha Beim, Founder of CEFA Early Learning; Alec Dan, Member of the Musqueam Indian Band and Leader of the Coastal Wolf Dance Group; Babu Kadiyala, VP of Real Estate at Musqueam Capital Corporation; and Arno Krug, CEO of CEFA Early Learning, join together to officially cut the ribbon at the Grand Opening of CEFA Early Learning Vancouver – UBC, marking CEFA’s 50th school nationwide. Photo credit: Bruce Bradly Martin (CNW Group/CEFA Early Learning)

Situated in the heart of the University of British Columbia campus, CEFA UBC features seven purpose-built classrooms designed for children aged 1 to 5 years and an outdoor playground nestled in UBC's urban forest. The school can accommodate up to 110 students and is now welcoming enrollment inquiries.

Located on the traditional, ancestral, and unceded territory of the Musqueam people, CEFA UBC is committed to fostering an inclusive environment that welcomes families from the surrounding community and reflects the unique cultural context of the UBC and University Endowment Lands area. The CEFA team has worked closely with project partners, including Musqueam Capital Corporation, throughout the development of the new school and will continue to work closely with them, ongoing, as loyal and committed members of the community.

"Reaching our 50th school is a proud and humbling milestone for CEFA," said Arno Krug, CEO, CEFA Early Learning. "Each new school represents our ongoing commitment to quality early education that nurtures curiosity, creativity, and confidence in every child. CEFA UBC reflects not only our growth but our deep belief in community partnerships and inclusive access to world-class early learning."

In keeping with CEFA's national standards, CEFA UBC offers a proprietary, multidisciplinary curriculum developed to nurture children's academic, social, emotional, and physical growth. Every teacher is certified in Early Childhood Education and trained in CEFA's unique methodology, which combines core academic subjects with fine arts and enrichment activities such as drama, music, dance, and yoga.

Founded in 1998, CEFA has grown from a single school in West Vancouver to a coast-to-coast network of locations across British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Today, CEFA's expansion reaches an exciting milestone with the opening of its 50th school.

"Families across Vancouver have long valued education, innovation, and inclusion," added Krug. "For more than 25 years, CEFA has been dedicated to building learning environments where children feel curious, confident, and supported. We're proud to continue that legacy with CEFA UBC – one that inspires both children and families alike."

To learn more about CEFA Early Learning Vancouver – UBC or to inquire about enrollment, visit www.cefa.ca.

ABOUT CEFA EARLY LEARNING

CEFA Early Learning (Core Education & Fine Arts) is Canada's leading network of Early Learning Private Schools, founded by Natacha V. Beim in 1998 for children aged one to five. With more than 25 years of experience and 50 schools across British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario, CEFA delivers a proprietary, award-winning junior kindergarten curriculum that uniquely combines core academic subjects--such as reading, mathematics, and STEM--with fine arts and enrichment programs including drama, music, visual arts, dance, and yoga. CEFA schools provide carefully designed learning environments and experiences that nurture children's holistic development--academically, emotionally, socially, and physically--laying a strong foundation for lifelong learning and success.

For more information about CEFA, visit https://cefa.ca.

