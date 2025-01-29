Cedarbrae Markham Lawrence Painted Post Village Business Improvement Area (CML VILLAGE BIA) To launch During Free Winter ZOO Event in Scarborough

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - The Cedarbrae Markham Lawrence Painted Post community is set to enhance its business landscape with the launch of its own Business Improvement Area (BIA). This new initiative will be officially unveiled on February 8, 2025, at Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue at 11:00 AM, coinciding with the vibrant Winter ZOO Event, running from February 7 to February 9, 2025.

The CML VILLAGE BIA aims to empower local businesses, foster community engagement, and promote economic development. By joining forces, businesses within the CML Painted Post area will benefit from collaborative marketing, community events, improved public spaces, and enhanced safety measures. The establishment of this BIA marks the latest addition to the growing network of the 84 BIAs throughout the Greater Toronto Area, which collectively contribute to the revitalization and economic growth of neighborhoods.

"Small businesses are the backbone of neighbourhoods and give life to Toronto's many distinct communities. I am excited to celebrate the launch of the Cedarbrae Markham Lawrence Painted Post BIA which will support businesses in coming together to drive growth and economic opportunity for residents," said Olivia Chow, Mayor of Toronto.

Alicia Vianga, Founder and Chair of the CML Village BIA Project expressed her excitement, saying, "This BIA is not just about business—it's about community. We're creating a space where local entrepreneurs can flourish while engaging the residents in enjoyable and meaningful ways. The Winter ZOO event is just the beginning!"

Toronto Councillor Paul Ainslie added, "The CML Village BIA represents a vital step in driving economic growth and fostering a sense of unity in our community. Together, we will work towards creating a vibrant and sustainable environment that benefits everyone."

Toronto Association of Business Improvement Areas Executive Director John Kiru concluded, "The Toronto Association of BIAs is pleased to add the CML Village BIA, our 85th member to our growing family. BIAs have proven over and over since 1970 that collectively, local businesses can benefit and grow by working together as a community in collaboration with all levels of government. With the rising tide all boats rise."

The Winter ZOO event will feature ice sculptures from February 7-9, and on February 8 there will be exciting and fun activities for families including hot beverages and treats, giveaways, and lively entertainment, making it a perfect occasion for residents to celebrate the launch of the CML Village BIA. Skilled artists will create stunning ice sculptures that celebrate winter and the community.

This event will provide a fantastic opportunity for residents to come together, celebrate the new CML BIA, and enjoy the magic of winter.

For more information about the Cedarbrae Markham Lawrence Painted Post BIA and the Winter ZOO event, please contact 416 560-3835 and email [email protected] Website https://cmlvillagebiaproject.ca/

SOURCE CML Village BIA

Media Contact: Lindsay Davidson, Tel: 905.706.8592, Email: [email protected]