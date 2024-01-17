CE Brands Inc. Announces Pricing of Previously Announced Public Offering of $5,000,000

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - CE Brands Inc. (TSXV: CEBI) ("CE Brands" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced public offering on November 20, 2023 (the "Offering"), Integral Wealth Securities Limited ("Integral") has agreed to use commercially reasonable efforts to market the Offering and to sell 200,000,000 to 250,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.02 per pre-consolidation common share ($0.20 post-consolidation common share) (the "Issue Price") for aggregate proceeds of no less than $4,000,000 (the "Minimum Offering") and up to $5,000,000 (the "Maximum Offering").

For further details regarding the Offering and the ten (10) for one (1) share consolidation, please see the press releases of the Company dated November 20, 2023 and December 4, 2023.

CE Brands has applied to list the common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including, without limitation, receipt of all regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSXV, and the completion of a consolidation of the common shares in the capital of CE Brands on a ten-for-one basis.

CE Brands intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to launch its Vitalist smartwatches, smart rings, and related health products; fund the expansion of its line of Moto smartwatches; and further reduce indebtedness. Further details are disclosed in the Preliminary Prospectus, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

About the Company

The Company develops products with leading manufacturers and iconic brand licensors by utilizing proprietary data that identifies key market opportunities.

For further information: please visit the website at www.cebrands.co; Kalvie Legat, Interim Chief Executive Officer, 403-560-9635, [email protected]