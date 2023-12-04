CE BRANDS ANNOUNCES SPECIAL MEETING RESULTS

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - CE Brands Inc. (TSXV: CEBI) (the "Corporation"), a data-driven consumer-electronics company, is pleased to announce the results of the Corporation's Special Meeting of Shareholders held December 4, 2023 (the "Meeting"). At the meeting, the special resolution, as set out in the Management Information Circular dated November 3, 2023, to authorize the Corporation to consolidate the Common Shares of the Corporation on a ten (10) for one (1) basis and amend and file articles of amendment providing for such consolidations (the "Consolidation") was approved.

A total of 385,173,548 common shares of the Corporation were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 86% of the total number of issued and outstanding shares. Further details on the Consolidation are contained in the management information circular of the Company dated November 3, 2023 (the "Circular"), which has been filed and is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

The Consolidation is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

A copy of the letter of transmittal will be available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

About the Corporation

The Corporation develops products with leading manufacturers and iconic brand licensors by utilizing data that identifies key market opportunities.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "will", "outlook" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward–looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward–looking statements, information regarding the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the anticipated posting of the transmittal letter on SEDAR and the Company's website. These forward–looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the Company believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward–looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements and information as the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward–looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to; the risks set out in the section "Matters to be Acted on at the Meeting – Approval of the Share Consolidation – Risks Associated with the Share Consolidation" within the Circular. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other risk factors that could affect the Company's operations or financial results may be accessed through the SEDAR+ website (www.sedarplus.com). The forward–looking statements and information contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward–looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

For further information: about the Corporation, please contact: Kalvie Legat, Interim Chief Executive Officer, 1-403-560-9635, [email protected]