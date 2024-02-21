CE Brands Announces Amended Short Form Prospectus Offering

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - CE Brands Inc. (TSXV: CEBI) ("CE Brands"), a data-driven consumer electronics company, reports that, further to the filing of CE Brands' preliminary short form prospectus qualifying the public offering (the "Offering") of common shares in the capital of CE Brands (the "Shares"), which was previously announced on November 20, 2023, CE Brands has filed an amended and restated preliminary short form prospectus (the "Amended Prospectus") with the securities regulatory authorities in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, and Saskatchewan (collectively, the "Amendment"). CE Brands is pleased to announce that, pursuant to the Amendment and as further described in the Amended Prospectus, the Offering will now be for 25,000,000 Shares at an issue price of $0.20 per Share, for gross proceeds of $5,000,000.

As previously announced on November 20, 2023, CE Brands has engaged Integral Wealth Securities Limited ("Integral") as the sole agent for the Offering, to use commercially reasonable efforts to market the Offering. CE Brands has agreed to pay Integral a cash commission equal to 8% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, including any proceeds from the sale of any Over-Allotment Shares (as such term is defined below), which CE Brands can now announce will be a cash commission of $0.016 per Share and Over-Allotment Share. CE Brands has additionally agreed to grant to Integral an option, exercisable in whole or in part at any time until the date that is 30 days after the closing of the Offering (the "Closing"), to market for sale an additional number of Shares sold pursuant to the Offering on the same terms as the Shares (the "Over-Allotment Shares"). Pursuant to the Amendment, CE Brands can now report that the number of Over-Allotment Shares shall be 2,500,000.

Other than as reported in this press release, the terms of the Offering previously announced on November 20, 2023 remain unchanged.

CE Brands has applied to list the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The Offering remains subject to a number of conditions, including, without limitation, receipt of all regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSXV. The Closing is expected to occur on or around March 7, 2024, or on such date as may be mutually agreed upon by CE Brands and Integral.

CE Brands intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to launch its Vitalist smartwatches, smart rings, and related health products; fund the expansion of its line of Moto smartwatches; and further reduce indebtedness. Further details are disclosed in the Amended Prospectus, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

CE Brands develops products with leading manufacturers under multiple brand names. With global distribution capability, our innovative, highly repeatable product development process aims to create an optimal growth path for CE Brands to be a nimble player in the consumer electronics sector.

