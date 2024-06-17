CDWARE Technology Acquires INGTECH, Strengthening Leadership position in Construction Materials Industry.

MONTREAL, June 17, 2024 /CNW/ - CDWARE Technology, a Canadian leading provider of fleet management software for Ready Mix Concrete & Construction Materials Industry, is pleased to announce the acquisition of INGTECH, renowned for their electronic-logging-device software and cutting-edge technologies in automated vehicle tracking.

CDWARE Technology has experienced rapid growth over the past three years. With now more than 1,000 customers across North America and Europe, this strategic acquisition of INGTECH marks a significant milestone in CDWARE's growth and expansion. It embodies their commitment to providing a 360-degree solution tailored to the specific needs of various transport operations for materials, while adhering to current regulations in Canada and the US.

Strengthening Our Commitment to Construction Materials.

"This acquisition is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in the fleet management industry. It marks a significant step in delivering exceptional service in the highly specialized market of construction materials. We are dedicated to building long-lasting relationships with our clients, understanding that delivering great product for this industry, involves much more than GPS data points." said Marc-André, President of CDWARE Technology. "By joining forces with INGTECH, we are poised to deliver even greater value to our clients, helping them navigate the challenges of the modern operations with a lot more features that will benefit the construction industry with a state-of-the-art technology".

"Our shared vision and values make this partnership a natural fit," said Jean-Francois Maheux, CEO of Ingtech Inc. "We are confident that joining forces with Cdware Technologies will open new opportunities for our customers and employees alike. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of what technology can achieve in the construction industry."

About CDWARE Technology

CDWARE Technology is a leader in providing fleet management software tailored for construction materials operations. With a 45% year-over-year growth in customer base, their offerings, combined with strong partnerships have significantly strengthened their position in the construction materials sector. This success has placed CDWARE on the must-watch list for technologies in this industry.

About INGTECH

INGTECH is a renowned leader in vehicle telemetry, experiencing impressive growth over the years. Their platform is developed to provide transportation companies across various sectors with a comprehensive, centralized tool. This platform simplifies processes, centralizes cross-departmental data, and ultimately optimizes every aspect of daily operations and resource management.

SOURCE Technologies CDWare Inc

Marc-André Côté, President of Cdware Technologies Inc, phone: 819-348-1127