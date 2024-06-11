CDS Analytical Empore™ Line Exclusively Licenses Full Commercial Rights of the Innovative E3technology from University of Delaware

OXFORD, Pa., June 11, 2024 /CNW/ -- CDS Analytical LLC, the global leader of sample preparation technologies for proteomics, has an exclusive licensing agreement with the University of Delaware (UD) to acquire the full rights to commercialize the innovative patent-pending E3technology for Proteomics sample preparation invented by UD researcher Dr. Yanbao Yu.

Empore E3technology

This E3technology significantly minimizes the technical difficulties of proteomics experiments, offering a really simplified and standardized approach to proteomics analysis of a wide range of proteomics biological samples and biospecimen. Built upon the renowned Empore™ membrane technology, E3technology is naturally robust, reliable, and convenient to work with. It will greatly expand our current Empore product line with the E-series products, including E3tip, E3filter, E3cartridge, and E3plate, and provide a comprehensive coverage of proteome sample preparation.

"In our recent study, E3technology showed superior performance in the context of proteome-wide analysis of various sample types", says Dr. Yu, Director of Proteomics at UD, and the corresponding author of the study, "we developed an enhanced version of a single-vessel approach based upon on-filter in-cell processing, which bypasses cell lysis, thus significantly streamlines intact cell proteome analysis and increases sensitivity. It can be quite a game-changer for low-cell or single-cell proteomics." "We are very excited to exclusively license the commercial rights to this innovative technology to CDS Analytical and make it commercially available to the broad Proteomic community." says Yu.

"We are glad to have this opportunity to commercialize this revolutionary technology from the University of Delaware for protein digestion and related steps to solve the bottle neck of proteomics sample preparation. Together with CDS Analytical Empore™ line's StageTips technology and the MiniLab 5000 liquid handler, our goal is to build a one-stop solution for Proteomics sample preparation from cells to LC-MS to help improve the efficiency and save cost for proteomics fields to enable scientists to explore and understand biological systems more effectively", says Guotao Lu, Empore Division Manager at CDS Analytical, LLC. "We are thrilled to contribute to this revolutionary technology in proteomics field, aiming to accelerate scientific breakthroughs in deep mechanistic human biology to address unmet medical needs of patients".

For more information, please contact CDS Analytical Empore Division Manager Guotao Lu at [email protected].

Martin et al., Development of an efficient, effective, and economical technology for proteome analysis, Cell Reports Methods (2024), https://www.cell.com/cell-reports-methods/fulltext/S2667-2375(24)00152-8

SOURCE CDS Analytical, LLC