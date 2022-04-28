MONTRÉAL, April 28, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) today released its Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2021, titled Investing in a sustainable future.

In addition to the financial results published on February 24, CDPQ presents an overview of its activities over the last year. Included in the report:

A portrait of CDPQ's activities in Québec to support the growth of the economy and Québec companies, as well as initiatives to support entrepreneurship

A presentation of CDPQ's depositors and their respective net assets as at

December 31, 2021

CDPQ's outlook on global economic conditions

A detailed analysis of the overall return and different asset classes

A risk management report

Reports of the Board of Directors and its committees covering strategic orientations, audit, governance and ethics, human resources management and compensation for senior management and employees

The Sustainable Development Report

Our financial report, which was updated to globally present information on our costs to facilitate understanding, and the organization's consolidated financial statements

The Annual Report Additional Information for the year ended December 31, 2021, is also published today.

ABOUT CDPQ

At Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), we invest constructively to generate sustainable returns over the long term. As a global investment group managing funds for public retirement and insurance plans, we work alongside our partners to build enterprises that drive performance and progress. We are active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. As at December 31, 2021, CDPQ's net assets totalled CAD 419.8 billion. For more information, visit cdpq.com, follow us on Twitter or consult our Facebook or LinkedIn pages.

