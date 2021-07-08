CDI College Supports Small Businesses across Canada Following COVID-19 Pandemic

NEW WESTMINSTER, BC, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ - With its newest initiative, CDI College has launched Business of the Week, where they support local, small businesses across Canada to aid their economic recoveries and enhance their brand awareness, post pandemic.

Many small businesses have endured significant revenue loss due to COVID-19, whether they were temporarily forced to shut down or scale-down their operations, so CDI College has launched this new program with the goal of encouraging their neighbouring communities to shop and eat local.

Faebrew Coffee Lab – a local coffee shop in Richmond, BC – shares how COVID-19 impacted their operations, as they were primarily a dine-in business with high-grade coffee, table service and a coffee "bar" atmosphere. The Paleo Palate Café – a vegan, commercial kitchen in Scarborough, Ontario – chose to focus their efforts on revamping their website and creating new menu items, while orders were slow and inconsistent.

"With our bigger competitors taking over the health food sector, it's often difficult to get people to know that you even exist," says Snehal Vaidya, Founder of The Palate Paleo Café. "We want everyone to know about the healthy and tasty gluten-free treats we make locally."

Spanning six consecutive weeks, CDI College is partnering with a variety of different businesses across Canada – from coffee shops and patisseries to restaurants, pharmacies and retail stores – so they can leverage their own website and social media channels and feature a new business each week. From custom blog posts, discount codes and social media contests, these businesses are receiving enhanced support from their local communities.

"At CDI College, we take immense joy in supporting creative entrepreneurs, because they add value to our communities," says Laura Guzman, Director of Community Relations, CDI College. "It's one of the main reasons we dedicate our resources to community outreach."

With its large student population across Canada – with campuses in BC, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec – CDI College reaches a dynamic and culturally-diverse audience across the country. As this initiative is now fully underway, there will be a variety of new businesses to come over the next few weeks. To learn more about this initiative and CDI College's featured businesses, visit the website or connect with CDI College on social media.

About CDI College

For 50 years, CDI College has been a leading career training institution helping thousands of students achieve career goals and aspirations. With 22 campuses across Canada, CDI College offers hands-on training from experienced instructors in a wide range of business, technology, healthcare, early childhood education, art and design, legal studies, and trades programs. CDI College's practical, hands-on learning experiences prepare students to enter the working world with the skills they need to succeed.

SOURCE CDI College

For further information: Sheliza Thobani, Communications Lead, 604.915.7288 ext. 2930