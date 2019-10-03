CDI College raises $3,700 for World Heart Day 2019

SURREY, BC, Oct. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Students and staff members at CDI College campuses across Canada joined forces in September to support heart health. The college's annual World Heart Day campaign raised awareness and over $3,700 to help fight cardiovascular disease, a leading—but preventable—killer of Canadians and people around the world.

Held each year on September 29, World Heart Day is a global campaign that encourages people to adopt healthier habits that will help them avoid cardiovascular disease, which includes heart attacks and stroke. It was created by the World Heart Federation.

"We greatly value being able to continue our years of support for the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada and the important cause of fighting cardiovascular disease. Our 2019 campaign raised even more than last year thanks to generous donations from our students and hard work from our staff who organized activities," said Tim Ogilvie, Regional Director, Operations, Alberta South.

Throughout September, CDI College's 22 campuses sold blue bracelets, created paper-heart walls, held bake sales, and more. All donations raised from the activities will be given to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada, a non-profit organization that funds research and educates Canadians about heart disease and stroke.

The Heart and Stroke Foundation says an estimated 1.6 million people in Canada are suffering from stroke and heart disease. However, the vast majority of premature illness can be prevented by making healthier lifestyle choices such as not smoking, getting exercise, and eating better.

