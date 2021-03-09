CDI College Donates $5,000 Towards a Transport Incubator for LaSalle Hospital

The Family Birth Unit at Lasalle Hospital performs approximately 4,000 deliveries per year. The premature infant transport incubator will allow them to accept expectant mothers who are experiencing complications and need to deliver as early as 24 weeks into their pregnancy. It will be a great asset to the Family Birth Unit to acquire this vital piece of equipment, valued at $250,000 in 2021.

CDI College has a long history of community contribution and looks to enrich the communities in which their students and employees live, work and study. CDI colleges in Quebec participate in a number of community and charitable events including Pink Shirt Day, World Heart Day and local food drives amongst others.

For more than 50 years, CDI College has been a leading career training institution helping thousands of students achieve career goals and aspirations. With 22 campuses across Canada, CDI College offers hands-on training from experienced instructors in a wide range of business, technology, healthcare, early childhood education, art and design, legal studies, and trades programs. CDI College's practical, hands-on learning experiences prepare students to enter the working world with the skills they need to succeed.

SOURCE CDI College

For further information: François Morissette, 604-915-7288 extension 2311, [email protected]