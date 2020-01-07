CDI College donates 4,000 items to local food banks

SURREY, BC, Jan. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - An outpouring of holiday spirit drove students, instructors, and staff from CDI College to unite in an effort to support local food banks. In December, campuses from British Columbia to Quebec gathered over 4,000 non-perishable items to help fellow Canadians who struggle with hunger.

For each item collected, CDI College is also donating 25 cents to Food Banks Canada, for a total of $1,050. The Montreal campus took those efforts even further by raising an additional $1,200.

Recent numbers from Food Banks Canada show many people face difficulty putting food on the table. Canadian food banks get up to one million visits per month and a third of the clients are children.

"CDI College students, instructors, and staff are always very eager to assist our community and help in any way we can," said Tiffaney Bodnariuk, Campus Director, CDI College Edmonton City Centre. "Being in the heart of the city, we are exposed to a lot of individuals who are suffering and it warms our hearts knowing we've helped in some small way."

Even though the holidays are over, the importance of supporting food banks continues. If you'd like to donate to your local food bank, here are items that are urgently needed:

Pasta (canned or dry) and pasta sauces

Canned and frozen meats and fish

Meat alternatives (peanut butter, soy, assorted nuts)

Canned goods (beans, soups, and stews)

Dairy (fresh, canned, and powdered milk)

Canned vegetables and fruit

Whole grain cereals

Infant foods and baby formula

Bathroom tissue and diapers

Personal hygiene products

