CDI College Addresses Mental Health in Canada with Expert-Led Panel Discussion

NEW WESTMINSTER, BC, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - CDI College has launched a Mental Health Awareness Campaign to foster awareness and greater understanding about mental health and the impacts on Canadians. This month-long initiative features student anecdotes, interviews, and blogs; employee training and resources; a social media awareness campaign including weekly "Pick-Me-Up" podcasts; and an interactive panel discussion – featuring addictions and community service workers, psychologists, and other mental health professionals – which premieres on July 15 at 6am PT/9am CT: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UfqJqLixDAo

"Every single person has mental 'wellness', which can impact mental health," says Dakota Douglas, Team Lead, Distress Centre Calgary and CDI College Addictions & Community Services Worker alumnus. "People forget that mental health and mental wellness does not discriminate depending on your background or what you're going through. It's normal – and a lot more common than many folks understand – and that's because mental health is still heavily stigmatized in our society."

The panel consists of Rhian Wight, MA Psychology and Director, Reeves College, Student Services Mental Health; Dakota Douglas, Team Lead Distress Centre Calgary and CDI College Addictions & Community Services Worker alumnus; and Adhel Arop, Kenyan-born refugee and multidisciplinary artist, residing in Vancouver, BC.

The goal of this interactive panel discussion is to open up the conversation about mental health in Canada, including how it has changed and become more amplified during COVID-19.

"When COVID first started, I found it was less about conversations, and more about people dictating each other on [correct behaviour]," says Rhian Wight. "We kind of went during the other way during the panic, but now we're starting to have those conversations and [become more understanding of each other]. It's a fresh start for a lot of people."

One in five Canadians experience a mental health illness in their lifetime. While this number sounds significant, these are the pre-pandemic statistics. The global health crisis only exacerbated mental unease with anxiety, depression, loss, and grief. CDI College saw this challenge and decided to turn towards the communities in which they live, work, and study to address this need.

During the month of July, CDI College has created a platform for people to share their mental health stories with each other. After hearing so many incredible stories from individuals across the country, CDI College was inspired to create more opportunities for people to connect over their mental health struggles. Using the hashtag #MyMentalHealthStory, CDI College has created a safe space that builds community through common human experiences.

*The session has been recorded and will be available for viewing at a later time.

