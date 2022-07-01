CCTV+: New Hong Kong chief executive sworn in

Lee took his oath before Chinese President Xi Jinping, who oversaw the swearing-in ceremony.



"I, John Lee, swear that, in the office of Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, will uphold the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, bear allegiance to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China and serve the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region conscientiously, dutifully, in full accordance with the law, honestly and with integrity, and be held accountable to the Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region," said Lee.



The president congratulated Lee on his inauguration after the oath-taking.