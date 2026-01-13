CCTV+: From Yiwu to Jakarta: The "China Model" of the Stationery Industry Goes Global
News provided byCCTV+
Jan 13, 2026, 22:58 ET
BEIJING, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- Going global has been the top concern for Yiwu merchants in recent years. Huang Changchao, President of Yiwu Stationery & Cultural Products Industry Association, is among the first who pioneered overseas ventures. Three years ago, he decided to lead the association in tapping the Indonesian market after multiple inspections.
SOURCE CCTV+
Admin PR, [email protected]
Share this article