CCTV+: Int'l Congress of Basic Science opens in Beijing

BEIJING, Aug. 9, 2026 /CNW/ -- The 2026 International Congress of Basic Science (ICBS) opened in Beijing on Sunday, drawing more than 1,000 participants, including scientists, researchers and young scholars from both China and abroad.

Under the theme "Advancing Basic Science for Humanity," the two-week event will host over 500 academic sessions covering all branches and interdisciplinary directions of basic science, along with frontier topics such as generative large-model reasoning, computer vision, human-computer interaction and quantum information.

2026 International Congress of Basic Science Opens in Beijing

Top international scientists will deliver lectures on basic science and frontier science award reports to share the latest global breakthroughs and promote multidisciplinary collaborative innovation.

A diverse range of events will also be held during the congress, including high-level academic dialogues, youth engagement activities, and cultural and scientific exchange programs.

The high-level academic dialogues will feature "Mathematics Night," "Physics Night," and "Engineering Night," bringing together Fields Medal and Turing Award recipients to discuss frontier trends.

The newly launched Women Scientists Forum will invite outstanding female researchers to share their career experiences and discuss opportunities and challenges in scientific research, aiming to inspire more female scholars to scale new heights in science.

The congress will also host a Basic Science and AI Forum for in-depth discussions on core bottlenecks and future breakthrough paths in AI theory, as well as industry trends.

In addition, the event will feature "Tsinghua Day," which will invite world-leading mathematicians and physicists to Tsinghua University for dialogues with young students, encouraging them to engage in basic science and explore the unknown.

During the congress, an "Explore Huairou" tour will be held to invite global experts to visit Huairou Science City, the International Conference Resort, the Mutianyu Great Wall, the Great Wall International Animation Valley and Doctor's Farm.

The tour will offer international scholars a firsthand look at the innovation vitality and research ecosystem of the comprehensive national science center, as well as the ecological charm and cultural heritage of Huairou.

It will also demonstrate how science and technology are empowering rural revitalization, showcasing Huairou's achievements and high-quality development as a world-class strategic science and technology integration demonstration zone.

This year marks the fourth year of the ICBS being held in Beijing. It is co-hosted by the Beijing Municipal Government, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the China Association for Science and Technology, and the International Consortium of Chinese Mathematicians.

SOURCE CCTV+

Cao Menghong, [email protected], +86-18301632011