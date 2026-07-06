CCTV+: Hello, Beijing! Where Ancient Meets Modern

BEIJING, July 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- What happens when Beijing's ancient heritage meets its future-facing energy? Starting from the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall, this journey gives an unexpected view of the city: technology, village aesthetics, hidden spaces, and a global stage. In just one day, discover a Beijing that is more than history -- an ancient capital growing toward the future.

SOURCE CCTV+

Speed Speed

Wu Bin, [email protected], 86-18310011636