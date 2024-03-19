CCSMH launches free information website to support people living with dementia

Developed with expert oversight and input from people with lived experience,

the Behaviours in Dementia Toolkit shares helpful resources for care partners, health care providers.

TORONTO, March 19, 2024 /CNW/ - A new online library of more than 280 free resources to help people living with dementia-related mood and behaviour changes is available now. Created by the Canadian Coalition for Seniors' Mental Health the Behaviours in Dementia Toolkit is designed to help care partners and health care providers support people with dementia to live well.

The Toolkit was developed with guidance from an expert working group alongside frequent input by people with lived experience as care partners and those with dementia. Its 280+ resources have been included because of their relevance, credibility, inclusivity, and practical application. The website provides robust search tools that have been optimized for ease-of-use through user feedback and input.

"Most people with dementia will experience changes in their moods and behaviours," shares Brenda Martinussen, Director of Projects and Public Policy with CCSMH. Behaviours in dementia can be an attempt to communicate discomfort and distress when people with dementia have difficulty expressing their physical and emotional needs or making sense of their environment. "This Toolkit is a very user-friendly resource library containing tip sheets, checklists, videos, training courses and more which help health care providers and care partners better understand and compassionately respond to behaviours in dementia."

Dana Human, psychiatric nurse and Regional Lead - Community and Continuing Care with Southern Health Santé Sud in Manitoba, emphasizes the invaluable support provided by this toolkit. ``As a health care provider, I can speak to the benefits of having access to such a comprehensive toolkit. These resources will help patients, families and care teams navigate some of the challenges they may face when supporting someone diagnosed with dementia."

Key resources for health care providers include:

Clinical guidelines

Clinical tools and assessments

Approaches to providing support with medication and/or deprescribing

Techniques for supporting without medication

Key resources for care partners include:

Explainers for understanding mood or behaviour changes

Ideas for responding to mood or behaviour changes

Learning from people with lived experience

Methods for improving communication

Approaches to providing support without medication

Ways to practice self-care

"The Behaviours in Dementia Toolkit is a one-stop shop for good quality and helpful information to support my mother," said care partner, Diane Albrecht. "It's hard as a caregiver when you are presented with something unusual or distressing and you aren't necessarily prepared or equipped for it. Now, I don't have to wade through the sea of information on the internet; I can just visit the Toolkit to find ideas and answers I can trust."

There is something for everyone in the Behaviours in Dementia Toolkit. You can search by different types of dementia (e.g. young onset dementia, Lewy Body dementia, etc.); a variety of equity perspectives (e.g. Indigenous perspectives, 2SLGBTQIA+ perspectives, remote and rural perspectives, etc.); and, by care context (e.g. long-term care, assisted living, acute care, community settings) to find resources to fit your unique circumstances. The Toolkit also includes links to multilingual resources available in 52+ languages. Explore the Behaviours in Dementia Toolkit at behavioursindementia.ca for no-cost, practical and evidence-informed resources.

The Coalition's mission is to promote the mental health of older adults by connecting people, ideas and resources. The CCSMH is dedicated to advancing the mental well-being of older adults across all settings. As the sole national organization focusing on mental health for older adults, the Coalition is committed to nurturing and growing a coalition of organizations and individuals that, together, will shine a light on the issues surrounding mental health and well-being of older adults. The CCSMH began as a project of the Canadian Academy of Geriatric Psychiatry (CAGP) and continues to operate with the CAGP Board of Directors oversight.

www.ccsmh.ca

